2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says go under 27.5 for Josh Jones

The 2020 NFL Draft is the top event on the sports calendar in April, and while it's not a traditional on-field event, sportsbooks like William Hill are still getting in on the action. The 2020 NFL Draft odds are loaded with props that can lead to big returns for anybody who can correctly predict how the draft will play out. The 2020 NFL Draft props being offered include whether Chase Young will be drafted by the Redskins (-500), whether Justin Herbert will be picked in the top five (+150) and which team will pick Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins favored at -150).

Whether you're eyeing one of the 2020 NFL Draft prop picks involving a particular player, or how many players from one position will go in the first round, a little expert help can go a long way in finding the best values. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Go under 27.5 on where Houston Cougars offensive tackle Josh Jones is picked in the first round. Pass protection continues to be a hot commodity in the NFL, and Jones has emerged as one of the best second-tier options at offensive tackle in this draft class after his excellent showing at the Senior Bowl.

This is a situation where value meets need as well. The Dolphins are in desperate need of help on the offensive line and currently hold picks Nos. 18 and 26. The O-line needy Jaguars have the No. 20 pick, while the Vikings (No. 22 and No. 25) and Seahawks (No. 27) could also use upgrades. White also sees scenarios where a team like the Bengals, Giants or Chargers moves up from the top of the second round to grab Jones, making it highly unlikely that he falls to No. 28.

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves three underdog props, including a 16-1 play and a monster 50-1 long shot. See which 2020 NFL Draft props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the 10 best NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a 40-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all 10 of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions.