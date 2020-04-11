2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says go under 5.5 receivers in first round

2020 NFL Draft prop bets will be popular way for fans to stay engaged for the duration of the event. Sports fans can wager on where a particular player will be drafted as well as which three players will be selected with the first three picks. Several 2020 NFL Draft props being offered include whether Tua Tagovailoa will be selected with the No. 3 overall pick (+130), or whether Isaiah Simmons (-110) will come off the board in the top five.

The 2020 NFL Draft odds are filled with props that can lead to huge returns. But with so much uncertainty surrounding a completely virtual NFL Draft, you'll need a little help navigating which 2020 NFL prop picks to jump all over. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Go under 5.5 wide receivers drafted in the first round. The NFL Draft 2020 is loaded with a plethora of playmakers at the wide receiver position. However, White believes this year's depth will actually allow teams to fill their most pressing needs before targeting a wide receiver.

"The perception of this year's receiver class is that it's one of the strongest in a long time, and that leads to the easy assumption that there are going to be a lot of them drafted in the first round," White told SportsLine. "However, the opposite is actually true. Why spend a Round 1 pick on a position where you can find a player nearly as talented on Day 2? CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs will all be first-round picks, and the teams with the biggest needs in the league at the position are well-positioned to get them in the teens."

