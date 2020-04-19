2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says take over 4.5 cornerbacks in first round

The 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23 to 25, but it won't be the usual spectacle as teams pick remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be broadcast from a TV studio in Las Vegas, and quarterback Joe Burrow and pass rusher Chase Young are expected to be the top two 2020 NFL Draft picks. But other teams will be scrambling to upgrade, potentially throwing a wrench into your 2020 NFL Draft prop bets.

Teams need help on both sides of the ball, and there are plenty of defenders with first-round talent. Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is one of the elite defenders, and many mock drafts have him going to the Detroit Lions at No. 3. William Hill lists the over-under on Okudah's draft position at 4.5, while the Lions are the favorite at +100 to pick him, but which way should you go with your 2020 NFL Draft props? With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Take the over on the number of cornerbacks drafted in the first round. William Hill has set the number at 4.5, with the over favored at -138. White knows there are many teams in need of quality corners and says there are plenty of worthy selections.

Okudah and University of Florida product C.J. Henderson are the top options, but almost one-third of the league's teams have a serious need at the position. Some of those needs are dire.

"You have to pay a little juice to get the Over here, but there's a very good chance this hits," White told SportsLine. "Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson are top-20 locks, and there are at least six other corners I could see landing in the first round among Trevon Diggs, Kristian Fulton, Jeff Gladney, Jaylon Johnson, Noah Igbinogehe and A.J. Terrell. I wouldn't be that shocked to see a team fall in love with someone like Bryce Hall, Damon Arnette or even Cameron Dantzler."

