2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says take under 19.5 for Jordan Love

Quarterbacks are all the rage heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. National champion and Heisman winner Joe Burrow is expected to be the first player off the board when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off the event with pick No. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young will likely go to the Washington Redskins at No. 2, and after that it could be a free-for-all as teams make their picks virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several quarterbacks are expected to be taken in the first round, and William Hill has set the over-under at 4.5, with the over fetching +350. Experts are debating the merits of Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, with William Hill showing the Miami Dolphins as the -120 favorite for both quarterbacks. With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Go under 19.5 as the draft position for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. He has been drawing favorable comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, but took a step back last season. William Hill has set the over-under on Love's draft position at 19.5, and scouts love his size (6-foot-4, 245), mobility and arm strength. It's a matter of whether his regression last season, when he threw an FBS-high 17 interceptions, was an anomaly or red flag.

"He could be the third QB off the board ahead of Justin Herbert, which could put him as high as No. 5 or 6," White told SportsLine. "And even if he falls further than that, at some point a team with a QB need will be looking to trade up considering the buzz that's surrounded him during the pre-draft process. In fact, the 49ers look like a prime trade-down candidate at No. 13."

