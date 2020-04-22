2020 NFL Draft props: Oddsmaker and NFL insider weigh in on the five most interesting prop bets available

The NFL Draft has several safe assumptions that includes Joe Burrow likely being selected with the first overall pick. But there are also several intriguing questions heading into Thursday's first round, and if you think you know they answers, you can get some action on some of the most interesting prop bets available from William Hill Sportsbook this draft season.

With the start of the draft a day away, we asked William Hill US Director of Trading Nick Bogdanovich and CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora to help us navigate through our five most interesting prop bets.

Which team will draft Isaiah Simmons?

Giants +220

Panthers +240

Lions +500

Field +500

Cardinals +600

Jaguars +800

Browns +1000

Dolphins +1500

Redskins +1500

Jets +2500

How difficult is it to handicap a prop like this with a player who doesn't really fit into a single position, leaving his market a little muddled?

Bogdanovich: "Simmons is an incredible athlete. Each team will need to weigh the best player available and their greatest need. This is a great prop because there are so many landing spots. We've had good handle on this prop, with the Giants drawing the most money and tickets so far."

La Canfora: "I would throw a dart at the Panthers or Cardinals. I think Detroit takes Okudah with the third pick, and the Giants go with an offensive lineman. Then, the quarterbacks come into focus. The Panthers and Cardinals need defensive help."

Who will be the first receiver taken?

Jerry Jeudy +110

CeeDee Lamb +140

Henry Ruggs +300

All others +5000 or higher

Jeudy was the clear favorite early on in this prop, and that it's now tightened to him and Lamb being neck and neck. Is that a result of a lot of action on Lamb?

Bogdanovich: "Jeudy has drawn the most money and tickets so far. He's now +110, and Lamb is now +140."

La Canfora: "I would avoid this one. I generally hear Lamb and Jeudy as 1A or 1B in some order, but someone could trade up to No. 10 and take any of them, depending on the team. I feel like Jeudy has the best odds, but I'm not sure there is a lot of difference here."

Will Jordan Love's draft position be over or under 19.5?

Over 19.5 -180

Under 19.5 +150

How much has this line moved since it opened? At this spot, are you more concerned with a team trading into the top 20 for him, or with one of the three teams at 18-20 passing on a QB earlier and then taking Love in this range?

Bogdanovich: "We opened this prop at 12.5 and it's gone up to 19.5 with the over at -180. But you never know if a team might jump in early on him."

La Canfora: "I would take the over. Not absolutely certain he goes in Round 1, though I do expect it. Maybe the Raiders would concern me a little here, or the Dolphins moving up to grab him if they decide not to take a quarterback with the No. 5 pick."

How many running backs will be drafted in Round 1?

Over 0.5 -170

Under 0.5 +140

What's the thinking of making the over here the overwhelming favorite? Is there a team you're eyeing as a particular landing spot for a RB late in the first round?

Bogdanovich: "Swift has been projected in most mock drafts as a late first-rounder, and there's the wild card factor of a general manager liking another running back. A half was the number, and bettors haven't yet beaten down the door to bet under, so we must be in the ball park with the number."

La Canfora: "I would still take the under. There is not much conviction in any one guy. There are options abound at the running back position on Day 2. It could happen though, depending on how the boards go, but I am not banking on it."

How many offensive linemen will be drafted in Round 1?

Over 6.5 -150

Under 6.5 +125

Has this moved from 6.5 at all since it opened? Some would be surprised to see there being at least seven OLs as the favorite in this prop; is that more about team needs in the back half of Round 1, or more about certain prospects getting buzz as first-round picks?

Bogdanovich: "We opened 5.5 over -130, and got all the way up to 5.5 over -300. Because of this, I decided to jump it up to 6.5 -115, just to lessen the juice and see what bettors would do at the different number."

La Canfora: "This is tough. Five tackles will go in the first round, maybe six. On the interior, Cesar Ruiz and Robert Hunt are in consideration late in the first round for several teams, depending on what is left on the board. There could be a late run on offensive linemen. I figure there are four lineman taken in the first 14 picks, and Minnesota, Miami, Tennessee, Green Bay and Kansas City could take an offensive lineman, too."