2020 NFL Draft Race for No. 1: Dolphins face biggest test yet in quest for top draft pick

The Miami Dolphins' deep desire to acquire the first overall pick in the 2020 draft will be put to the test on Sunday, when the 0-5 Dolphins host the also winless Washington Redskins in a battle between the league's two worst teams.

While Miami still has their coaching staff in-tact (something Washington can't say after firing former head coach Jay Gruden on Monday), they are still a 3.5-point underdog heading into Sunday's game, via SportsLine. While both teams are winless, the Dolphins are off to a historically bad start, having been out-scored 163-26 in their first five games.

The Dolphins are expected to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the first overall pick. Not only are they armed with their 2020 first round pick, the Dolphins will have two other first round picks in the 2020 draft that they acquired after trading offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season. Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas will likely be the Redskins' pick if they are able to land a high enough first round pick.

Here are four other Week 6 games that could determine who lands the first overall pick in next year's draft.

Bengals at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, stream on CBS All Access, follow on CBS Sports App)

Cincinnati, at 0-5, appears destined to have a top-three pick in the 2020 draft. While they have needs at ILB as well as on the offensive line, the Bengals will likely select Tua Tagovailoa if they can edge out Miami for the first overall pick. In fact, CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso has Cincinnati taking Tua with the first overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

"Tank for Tua has hit the Queen City," Trapasso wrote of Cincy's current state. "The Bengals are at least two years away from competing so any player not expected to be a part of that team needs to be shipped out for assets. Add a potential franchise quarterback and continue building the offensive line."

Falcons at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (Fox, stream on FubuTV try for free)

Both teams are in the hunt for the NFL's top pick entering Sunday's game. The Falcons, 1-4 through five weeks, will likely look to acquire an edge rusher and a defensive tackle during the early stages of the draft. South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, who has four sacks and two fumble recoveries this season, seems like a natural pick for Atlanta if they have a high first round pick.

The Cardinals, who got their first win of the season last Sunday in Cincinnati, will likely look to grab an edge rusher with their first round pick. Ohio State's Chase Young, who already has 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles this season, is regarded as the top edge rusher that will be available in this year's draft. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa is another possible option for Arizona if Young is off the board by the time they are on the clock.

Titans at Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, stream on CBS All Access, follow on CBS Sports App )

Denver's 20-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers -- their first win of the season -- last Sunday has temporarily halted the Broncos being in the "Tank for Tua" conversation. Rest assured that Denver is surely looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position unless veteran Joe Flacco plays incredible football over the last 11 weeks of the season. If the Broncos don't go with a quarterback in the first round, CBS NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards thinks Denver may elect to take LSU safety Grant Delpit to help bolster a secondary that has just two interceptions through five games.

Cowboys at Jets

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS stream on CBS All Access, follow on CBS Sports App )

It's a pretty safe bet that the Jets, winless through four games, will remain winless following Sunday's game against a Cowboys team that is eager to get back on track after losing their past two games after a 3-0 start. Cornerback and edge rusher are the two positions New York will likely look to address first in next year's draft. While Young and Epenesa are the usual suspects at edge rusher, Edwards thinks that Ohio State's Jeff Okudah would be a nice fit in New York if the Jets go corner in the first round.

"Okudah and Jamal Adams would be an awesome duo in that secondary," Edwards wrote. "He is the next great Buckeye cornerback and it allows them to clear some salary cap space from free agent bust Trumaine Johnson."