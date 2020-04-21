2020 NFL Draft: Redskins reportedly listening to calls from teams interested in trading up to No. 2

The Washington Redskins have Chase Young in their sights at at the No. 2 overall pick, even though the franchise staying put with that selection isn't cut and dry. With the Cincinnati Bengals set to take quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall, the draft board is wide open for Washington to select Young.

Only one issue -- Washington is entertaining offers for that No. 2 selection. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are receiving calls from teams interested in trading up to that pick. Washington isn't intent on moving out of the No. 2 pick, but teams are preparing to make a trade offer for that selection. For the Redskins to trade the pick, they would have to be blown away with an offer.

If teams are trying to trade up to No. 2, there's a strong chance that team will be attempting to select a quarterback, not Young. After Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is the best quarterback available on the board -- a chance worth taking for one of the top quarterback talents in the draft.

Washington has seven picks in the draft, but none in the second round. After the No. 2 pick, the Redskins don't pick until the third round (No. 66 overall) and have their next pick at the beginning of the fourth round (No. 108 overall). The Redskins could get a huge haul of draft picks (including another first-round pick) from teams looking to move up to that coveted No. 2 spot.

Which teams could be interested in trading up to No. 2? Here's a look at three that could entice the Redskins with an offer:

The Dolphins have the most draft capital to entice the Redskins to trade back, with three first-round picks (No. 5, No. 18, No. 26) at their disposal. Theoretically, Miami can offer Washington the No. 5 and No. 18 picks and that would be enough for Washington to at least consider. The Dolphins also have two second-round picks (No. 39, No. 56) to entice the Redskins and two first-round picks next year to sweeten the deal.

If Miami chooses to be aggressive in its pursuit of Tagovailoa, Washington should consider trading down.

The Chargers have no issue going into the season with Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback, but is Taylor their next franchise signal caller? With the No. 6 pick, the Chargers can afford to wait and let Tagovailoa go to the Dolphins or attempt to leapfrog Miami by trading up. At the very least, the Chargers can drive up the Dolphins' price.

Los Angeles has one pick in each round, so the Chargers would have to get creative if they would want to jump Miami in the draft order. Offering the Redskins their second-round (No. 37) and third-round (No. 71) picks won't be enough. The Chargers would have to offer a 2021 first-round pick to entice Washington. They may be better off staying put.

The Raiders have Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota on the roster (and more pressing needs other than quarterback), but what if Las Vegas wants to make a big splash in its new city with a franchise quarterback for the next decade? The Raiders have two first-round picks in this year's draft to at least keep the Redskins on the phone.

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 12 and No. 19 picks in the draft, which isn't enough for Washington to pull the trigger on a deal (for a closer look, check out our draft trade value chart) -- especially when the Redskins would be moving down 10 spots. They also have the No. 80 and No. 81 picks (third round), but that may also not be enough.

A 2021 first-round pick may be enough to sweeten the deal, but would Washington really want to move down to No. 12? Anything is possible. The Redskins once took the entire 1999 New Orleans Saints draft (plus a 2000 first and third-round pick) to trade down from No. 5 to No. 12 so the Saints could select Ricky Williams.

The Raiders would be a team to make a bold move like this, but Las Vegas moving up 10 spots is highly unlikely.