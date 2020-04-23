2020 NFL Draft rumors: Falcons have made calls to get to No. 2 overall and select Chase Young, per report

The Atlanta Falcons haven't been shy regarding their plans to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft and could be paving the way for a huge splash that would stun the NFL. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer is reporting the Falcons are trying to trade up to the No. 2 overall pick and select Chase Young. Washington hasn't seemed to entertain offers to move down, per Glazer.

Atlanta currently holds the No. 16 pick in this year's draft, meaning it would take a massive haul to trade up 14 spots and select Young. The Washington Redskins are no strangers toward receiving huge compensation for a draft pick before, as they received the entire 1999 draft from the New Orleans Saints plus New Orleans' 2000 first and third-round picks in the famous Ricky Williams deal.

The Falcons may have to give up much more to get Young. Atlanta has six picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, one in each of the first three rounds, two in the fourth, and one in the seventh -- but that wouldn't be enough to move up 14 spots. Atlanta would have to package its first-round pick next year and perhaps its second-round pick as well -- or potentially give up two future first-round picks to entice Washington.

Dimitroff has pulled off a blockbuster trade before in the first round. In 2011, the Falcons traded their No. 27 overall pick along with second and fourth-round picks as well as 2012 first and fourth-round picks to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 6 overall pick -- moving up 21 spots in the draft. Atlanta selected wide receiver Julio Jones, who has 12,125 yards in nine seasons and made seven Pro Bowls.

Trading up for that impact player has worked out well for the Falcons, so attempting to acquire Young wouldn't be surprising. Atlanta had just 28 sacks last season, tied for second fewest in the NFL. Acquiring Young would immediately bolster a Falcons' pass rush that hasn't had a player reach double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley in 2016.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has hinted he would trade up in this draft, so Atlanta making a major move to move up wouldn't be surprising.

"I think there's going to be a lot of really interesting action between (picks) 10 and 20," Dimitroff said on 92.9 The Game a few weeks back. "And again, I would never count us out because again we're a team that has been active (in past drafts)."