2020 NFL Draft rumors: Trent Williams 'still on table' for Browns, but a deal isn't imminent

The Cleveland Browns have their sights set on a left tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft, but have a "Plan B" in case the board doesn't fall in their favor. Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Browns are still inquiring about Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams -- with the option of trading for him "still on the table."

"Nothing is imminent or super close" in terms of a trade, per Anderson, but Cleveland is keeping all its options open.

The Browns don't appear to be picky on which of the tackles they want in this year's draft. Even though Cleveland needs a left tackle to protect Baker Mayfield's blind side, the Browns would be okay with drafting Iowa's Tristan Wirfs or Alabama's Jedrick Wills -- even though both played right tackle in college.

"From my perspective, tackles are tackles," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said a few weeks back. "In terms of guys making the switch, certainly there is an element of muscle memory that needs to be reprogrammed, so to speak, for people who have played one side or the other for a long period of time."

Cleveland did sign Jack Conklin to a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason, so the Browns are set at right tackle. Perhaps the Browns use the No. 10 pick and select one of the talented offensive lineman on the board and trade for Williams as a "bridge tackle" while the rookie develops. Cleveland, like 31 other NFL teams, are in unprecedented circumstances as the Browns will not be able to work with their rookies at team facilities this offseason -- halting their development and the prospect of them beginning the season in the starting lineup.

This is where Williams comes in. Cleveland has been interested in a trade for Williams for some time and former Redskins head coach Bill Callahan is the Browns' offensive line coach. Callahan was the Redskins' offensive line coach from 2015 to 2018, helping Williams earn four consecutive Pro Bowl selections and establishing him as one of the best left tackles in the game.

Williams, who will be 32 years old in July, made the Pro Bowl seven consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2018 before sitting out the 2019 season due to disagreements with Redskins management. He is owed $14.5 million in 2020, the final year of his contract.