2020 NFL Draft: Saints among four teams looking to move up in Round 2, may have to trade 2021 pick, per report
The Saints don't have a second-round pick, but would like to enter the round
The beginning of the first round of the NFL Draft lacked trades that would have shook up the entire draft board. The start of the second round may be more active than Day 1.
The New Orleans Saints headline four teams that are looking to move up in Round 2, joining the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Atlanta Falcons as teams willing to get a player they covet in the round, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
New Orleans doesn't have a second-round pick, which will make it difficult to move into the top of the round. Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback suggested New Orleans may have to part ways with a 2021 pick in order to get the deal done, but the pick for next year may be a high one.
The Saints have just four picks remaining in the 2020 draft: Third round, (No. 88); fourth round (No. 130), fifth round (No. 169), and sixth round (No. 203). A first-round pick in 2021 may be their best leverage toward moving up to the top of the second round. New Orleans drafted center Cesar Ruiz in Round 1 and could use more help at linebacker and cornerback. Wide receiver could also be an option with so many talented players still remaining on the board.
The Jets are also in the cornerback market at pick No. 48 and have two third-round picks at No. 68 and No. 79 to use as leverage. New York also has a fourth (No. 120), a fifth (No. 168) and two sixth-round picks (No. 191 and No. 211). The Jaguars have 10 more draft picks and currently reside at pick No. 42 in Round 2. Jacksonville has one pick in Round 3 (No. 73) and three picks in Round 4 (No. 116, No. 137 and No. 140) to dangle as trade bait in order to move up. The Falcons sit at pick No. 47 and have a third-round pick (No. 78) and two fourth-round picks (No. 119 and No. 143) as draft capital. Atlanta could use a trade up to add another impact player on defense after selecting cornerback A.J. Terrell in Round 1.
Teams looking to move down are the Colts (No. 34) and Dolphins (No. 39). Indianapolis has another second-round pick at No. 44 and Miami has another second-round pick at No. 56, part of 12 remaining picks the Dolphins have in the 2020 draft.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Texans talking extension with Watson
Locking up Watson is next on the Texans' 'to-do list'
-
Best players available entering Day 2
A talented group of players await teams on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft smashes sets TV ratings record
Everyone was watching the NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 1
Pete Prisco grades the first 32 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Day 2 Mock: Swift to Buccaneers
There are plenty of offensive skill position players left on the board.
-
Goff open to restructuring contract
Goff was open to restructuring his contract to help the team
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team will be here throughout Day 2 of the NFL Draft, providing live...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game