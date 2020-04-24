2020 NFL Draft: Saints among four teams looking to move up in Round 2, may have to trade 2021 pick, per report

The beginning of the first round of the NFL Draft lacked trades that would have shook up the entire draft board. The start of the second round may be more active than Day 1.

The New Orleans Saints headline four teams that are looking to move up in Round 2, joining the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Atlanta Falcons as teams willing to get a player they covet in the round, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New Orleans doesn't have a second-round pick, which will make it difficult to move into the top of the round. Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback suggested New Orleans may have to part ways with a 2021 pick in order to get the deal done, but the pick for next year may be a high one.

The Saints have just four picks remaining in the 2020 draft: Third round, (No. 88); fourth round (No. 130), fifth round (No. 169), and sixth round (No. 203). A first-round pick in 2021 may be their best leverage toward moving up to the top of the second round. New Orleans drafted center Cesar Ruiz in Round 1 and could use more help at linebacker and cornerback. Wide receiver could also be an option with so many talented players still remaining on the board.

The Jets are also in the cornerback market at pick No. 48 and have two third-round picks at No. 68 and No. 79 to use as leverage. New York also has a fourth (No. 120), a fifth (No. 168) and two sixth-round picks (No. 191 and No. 211). The Jaguars have 10 more draft picks and currently reside at pick No. 42 in Round 2. Jacksonville has one pick in Round 3 (No. 73) and three picks in Round 4 (No. 116, No. 137 and No. 140) to dangle as trade bait in order to move up. The Falcons sit at pick No. 47 and have a third-round pick (No. 78) and two fourth-round picks (No. 119 and No. 143) as draft capital. Atlanta could use a trade up to add another impact player on defense after selecting cornerback A.J. Terrell in Round 1.

Teams looking to move down are the Colts (No. 34) and Dolphins (No. 39). Indianapolis has another second-round pick at No. 44 and Miami has another second-round pick at No. 56, part of 12 remaining picks the Dolphins have in the 2020 draft.