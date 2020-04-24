2020 NFL Draft trade grades: Packers land Aaron Rodgers' successor in Jordan Love, Dolphins gain asset

The Green Bay Packers made one of the biggest moves of the 2020 draft thus far by trading up to the No. 26 overall pick in the first round to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love to seemingly be the heir apparent to franchise signal caller Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay climbed up the board by sending the No. 30 overall selection in the first round to Miami along with the No. 136 overall pick.

This, of course, will generate headlines for the weeks and months to come as the Packers have now officially put the clock on the Aaron Rodgers era in Lambeau, but specifically looking at this move, it does seems like a win-win for both sides. The Dolphins only move down a few selections and pick up another asset, while the Packers find a quarterback of the future.

Fore a more in-depth breakdown, check out our grades below:

Packers trade grade: A

Could the Packers have gone in a different direction with this pick and taken a wide receiver to pair with Davante Adams or address the offensive line? Yes. That said, there's nothing more important than the quarterback position and it appears Green Bay is making it a point to have a plan in place for whenever Aaron Rodgers decides to hang 'em up. With Love falling in the draft, the Packers were quick to jump up and make sure he's in-house going forward.

It also appears like they are also taking a page out of their own book, as they drafted Rodgers back in 2005 when Brett Favre was 35. Rodgers himself just wrapped up a 2019 season where he started as a 35-year-old. He is still signed through the 2023 season and has plenty more in the tank, but this gives Green Bay plenty of time to develop Love, who has similar arm strength to their current franchise quarterback. Learning and working behind Rodgers should do wonders for Love over the next few years.

If this works out, the Packers could have tremendous continuity at the most important position in sports.

Dolphins trade grade: B

The Dolphins picked up another asset by gaining the No. 136 overall pick and used the No. 30 pick to add to its secondary by bringing in corner Noah Igbinoghene. This feels like more of a luxury selection for Miami as it already has two tremendous corners in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, who they just signed to a massive contract in free agency. But, head coach Brian Flores came up through the coaching ranks on the defensive side of the ball and knows that a strong secondary can win championships. It's a bit of a reach, but they have a ton of capital to take a few risks along the board.