2020 NFL Draft: Tristan Wirfs has a colorful way to describe the difference between left and right tackle

Former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will be one of the top selections in the 2020 NFL Draft next week. The Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year set a new standard at the offensive tackle position during the combine in February. His 40-yard-dash time was faster than three tight ends and he had a higher vertical than two of the top wideouts in this class -- Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb.

While Wirfs has proven how athletic of a big guy he is, questions still remain about what position he will play at the next level. While many collegiate offensive tackles move inside to guard, Wirfs appears to be a candidate to stay on the outside. As for if he will play on the left or right side -- Wirfs has actually played both.

"I feel most comfortable at right tackle, but I've played both," Wirfs told 850 ESPN Cleveland earlier this week, (H/T Pro Football Talk). "It doesn't really matter to me. Coach Ferentz, he always says he doesn't see a big difference between right and left. He says tackles are at a premium. People are always looking for tackles. I'll play wherever the team wants me to. I'll play safety if they need me to."

There is a difference when it comes to playing left and right tackle, however, and Wirfs found a colorful way to describe it.

"When I first started flipping back and forth, I think I was trying to look for a big difference," Wirfs said. "Honestly, the only thing different is you got your other hand down. It just feels awkward at first but once you settle in it feels fine. . . . It kinda feels like wiping your butt with your other hand. It just feels a little awkward at first, but you get used to it."

Wirfs is actually not the first player to describe the difference between left and right tackle in this way. Last season, Marshall Newhouse of the New England Patriots had the exact same thought, so did Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles and Josh Sitton of the Miami Dolphins said the principle applied to the guard position as well.

Awkward is certainly a way to describe it -- but you have to appreciate Wirf's open mind. While this draft class includes several interesting offensive linemen, Wirfs is considered the best prospect according to CBS Sports' 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, and also is ranked as the No. 7 overall player.