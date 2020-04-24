2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa says his car was destroyed in Nashville tornado
The new Dolphins quarterback says this has been a trying period of his life
It's not been an easy road to the NFL Draft for Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins top draft pick in 2020 sat his injury history at Alabama become a red flag throughout the last few months and forced a bit of a dip in his draft stock. He'd been touted as a possible No. 1 overall pick, but fell to No. 5.
It's worth noting that this scrutiny happened well after Tagovailoa had recovered from the hip injury he suffered in a meaningless part of a game against Mississippi State from last season. He described the period between his recovery and the draft itself as "the most difficult time in his life."
He was one of most debated prospects in years and now, Tua Tagovailoa is a Dolphin. Will Brinson and Chip Patterson gave their immediate reactions on the Pick Six NFL podcast, as Miami made the Alabama product the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Download and subscribe here for your daily NFL goodness.
On top of the noise from talking heads about his value as a player falling, he also had to deal with a tornado in Nashville hitting his apartment complex and destroying his car. But he added that playing at Alabama prepared him to deal with tough moments in his life and power through them.
The tornado that hit the middle of Tennessee back in early March killed at least 25 people, according to a report from The Tennessean. 77 people were reported missing on Mar. 4.
It appeared that all the talk of the quarterback's injury didn't hinder his draft stock too much, as Tagovailoa was selected fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins.
