2020 NFL Draft: Vikings replace Stefon Diggs with one of Day 1's best value picks in WR Justin Jefferson

After an impressive 2019 campaign in which the Minnesota Vikings made it all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs, they made the big decision to part ways with star wideout Stefon Diggs. They sent Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for a bevy of picks -- including the No. 22 overall pick in the first round. The Vikings actually ended up using that pick to find Diggs' new replacement. The Vikings then selected former LSU wideout Justin Jefferson -- who was one of No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow's top wideouts during their undefeated run in 2019. Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns as LSU defeated Clemson in the College Football National Championship game.

Jefferson had an incredible performance against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, when he caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. All four of his receiving touchdowns came in the first half. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound receiver has the potential to be a premier wideout at the next level, and also ran a 4.43 40-yard-dash at the NFL combine.

Perhaps the best news of all for Minnesota is that they grab Jefferson on a four-year rookie contract at a much cheaper price than what Diggs was costing them against the salary cap. For a team strapped against the cap like the Vikings, this is a major plus.

Last week, a longtime NFL offensive coordinator/receivers coach told Bucky Brooks of NFL.com that Jefferson was one of the best receivers he's ever studied -- and believes he could be one of the safest picks in this class. This obviously makes the pick even more exciting.

"He's one of the best receivers that I've ever studied in 40-plus years," the unidentified coach said. "He can do it all and has no fear and can play slot or outside. ... He's a baller who is much better than he's been credited. Trust me. The kid is a baller."

Jefferson ended up being the fifth wideout to be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft, but he walks into a favorable situation with Adam Thielen to guide him in learning the offense and quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing him the football.