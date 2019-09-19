2020 NFL Draft: Who will pick No. 1? Dolphins clear favorites but Week 3 features several key games

The Miami Dolphins will likely have the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Through two weeks, the Dolphins have been outscored 102-10, with both embarrassing losses coming at home.

Miami's turbulent start to the 2019 season continued on Tuesday when the Dolphins traded 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh's first round pick in next year's draft. If the 0-2 Steelers -- with Mason Rudolph now the team's starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger on the shelf with an elbow injury -- continue to struggle, there's a very likely chance that Miami will have not one but two top 10 picks in next year's draft.

While the Dolphins are the clear favorite to have next year's first overall pick, there are several teams that are still in the running to land that coveted pick. Here are five NFL Week 3 games that will help determine who will remain in the running to get next year's first overall pick.

Miami at Dallas

The Dolphins are a whopping 21.5-point underdog heading into Sunday's road matchup with the 2-0 Cowboys. Barring a crazy upset, it's safe to say that Miami will remain as the front-runner to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft this time next week.

If they end up with the first overall pick, many are expecting the Dolphins to use it on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed nearly 77 percent of his passes for 1,007 yards and 12 touchdowns with zero picks through three games. Another quarterback Miami is surely keeping an eye on is Oregon's Justin Herbert, who has completed 73.3 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns against zero picks through three games.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay



The winless Giants are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Sunday's showdown with the 1-1 Buccaneers. Sunday's game will be the first career start for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, as the Eli Manning era has apparently come to an end.

While New York has several needs heading into next year's draft, a elite edge rusher should be at the top of their list. This could lead to the Giants selecting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, who already has five sacks through three games. New York will likely have to have a top-five pick if they want to acquire Young, who is currently CBS Sports' No. 3 overall prospect in next year's draft.

Oakland at Minnesota



While they are not among the league's nine teams still in search of their first win, the Raiders, 1-1 through two games, are still expected to be among the first teams on the clock in next year's draft. The Raiders are a nine-point underdog heading into Sunday's game against a Vikings team that nearly overcame a 21-0 deficit in Green Bay last Sunday.

Don't be surprised if Oakland strongly considers drafting a quarterback in next year's draft. While Tua and Herbert are currently the top two quarterbacks in next year's draft, Georgia's Jake Fromm is also expected to be selected in the first round. Oakland may also decide to use a first-round pick on either the receiver or linebacker positions.

Cincinnati at Buffalo



After an encouraging Week 1 performance in Seattle, Cincinnati was blasted by San Francisco at home in Week 2, 41-17. The 0-2 Bengals are currently six-point underdogs heading into this Sunday's game in Buffalo against the undefeated Bills.

Cincinnati will likely look to select an offensive lineman or an inside linebacker with their first pick in next year's draft. A player they are surely keeping an eye on this fall is Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently ranked by CBS Sports as the second best player in this year's draft. The Bengals are also likely keeping an eye on Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, who may elect to come out for this year's draft despite missing his entire junior season with an ACL injury.

Carolina at Arizona



Despite an encouraging offseason that included several position upgrades on both sides of the ball, the Panthers find themselves at 0-2 heading into Sunday's game against a Cardinals team that is also still in search of their first victory. Given Cam Newton's continued injuries -- along with the ongoing speculation about his uncertain future in Carolina -- it's safe to wonder whether or not the Panthers will use a first-round pick on a quarterback in next year's draft.

Arizona is also still in the running for next year's first round pick after an 0-1-1 start to the season. The Cardinals, who could use a young, talented wide receiver to help rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, are likely keeping an eye on Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, who is currently CBS Sports' top-ranked receiver.