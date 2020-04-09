2020 NFL Draft: Wide receiver prospect Bryan Edwards reportedly out of walking boot and 'moving around well'

The 2020 NFL Draft class is considered one of the deepest in recent memory when it comes to the wide receiver position, and one of the more intriguing prospects is now reportedly getting back to 100 percent health with just two weeks to spare.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who fractured his fifth metatarsal before the NFL combine, now has his boot off and is moving around well. Teams were also just sent updated images and scans of his progress. Back in late February, Edwards announced that he had broken his foot preparing for the combine and would need a few months to recover. He published this statement on Twitter:

"Ever since I was a kid my DREAM has been to play in the NFL. I remember being a kid and watching A.J. Green highlights all day. I always saw him as hope that a small town kid from South Carolina could make it and be mentioned as one of the best. I've always carried a chip on my shoulder being that small town kid that people overlook. I was itching for my chance to show the world what I could do at the combine felt like I was going to silence a lot of doubters and solidify myself as one of the best receivers in this draft. "Unfortunately I broke my foot preparing for the combine and will need a couple months to recover. This has been extremely disappointing for me. Just because how diligent I worked to get back to 100%. But that's life, I'm no stranger to adversity or hard work. I did not write this for attention I just wanted to have something to look back on when I catch those dreams I been chasing since a youngin!"

Edwards has long been considered a Day 2 prospect in this loaded class, but this injury could knock him down to Day 3. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is the Gamecocks all-time leading receiver with 3,045 yards, passing the likes of Alshon Jeffery. His 234 receptions over the course of his four-year collegiate career also passed Kenny McKinley for the school's all-time record. In 10 games played last season, Edwards caught 71 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns. He did miss the final two games of the season due to a knee injury.

Back in January, CBS NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso tabbed Edwards as one of the most underrated wide receiver prospects in this class. He's young, talented, was blessed with a good frame and appears to know how to use it well.