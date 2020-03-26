2020 NFL Free Agency: Buccaneers re-sign defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh to one-year deal
Suh led the NFL with two fumble returns for touchdowns last season
Ndamukong Suh will sign a one-year, $8 million deal to remain with the Buccaneers. The veteran defensive lineman's desire to remain in Tampa Bay was partly due to his desire to continue playing for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
The second overall pick in the 2010 draft, Suh, who turned 33 in January, tallied 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and a league-high two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns in 2019, his first season with the Buccaneers. A model of durability, Suh played in all 16 games last season for the ninth time in his 10-year career.
A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Suh spent his first five NFL seasons with the Lions before spending three seasons with the Dolphins, helping Miami clinch a playoff berth in 2016. He spent one season alongside Aaron Donald in Los Angeles, helping the Rams capture the NFC title during in 2018. Suh showed no signs of slowing down last season, as he played a major role in Tampa Bay boasting the league's best run defense last season.
Along with the signing of Suh and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have also franchise tagged edge rusher Shaquil Barrett. Tampa Bay has also signed pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year deal. The team has also signed former Colts offensive tackle Joe Haeg, whose main mission in Tampa Bay will be providing sterling protection for Brady, who will turn 43 before the start of the 2020 season.
