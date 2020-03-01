2020 NFL Free Agency: Chiefs to avoid exercising option on Cameron Erving, per report

Cameron Erving is still riding the high of landing his first-ever Super Bowl victory after helping the Kansas City Chiefs do away with the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Life Stadium, but he'll soon have to return to Earth. The NFL is still very much a business, and the veteran offensive lineman is about to be reminded of that fact this offseason. He'll now reportedly hit free agency in 2020, per Terez Paylor of Yahoo! Sports -- the Chiefs deciding against picking up the final-year option in his contract.

Erving, a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, spent just over two seasons in Ohio before being traded to the Chiefs in 2017 in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

The Chiefs went on to decline the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but signed him in 2018 to a two-year, $8.3 million extension that secured him through the 2020 season, with the team having an opt-out following 2019. With their decision to move on, the 27-year-old will be in search of a new NFL home instead of being tasked with protecting Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes going forward.

While Erving has experience playing at several spots across the offensive line, his play was viewed as mostly uneven, which justifies head coach Andy Reid walking away from him while also saving the Chiefs nearly $3.25 million in cap space in the process. The club will still suffer a $1.4 million dead money hit, but the savings far outweigh the penalty. Erving has not come close to living up to his status as a former first-round pick and while it's possible he'll land on his feet this coming season, it won't be high price.