2020 NFL free agency: Chiefs to exercise contract option on Damien Williams, per report

A key piece of the Kansas City Chiefs offense has now been secured for 2020. The team is reportedly planning to exercise the contract option on running back Damien Williams to keep in him tow for the coming season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, following a career-best season that also saw him help swing Super Bowl LIV away from the San Francisco 49ers. Williams delivered 133 yards from scrimmage in The Big Game along with two touchdowns, which included 104 yards on the ground.

The 27-year-old took over in the fourth quarter and not only gave the Chiefs their first lead of the contest with a five-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes on third-and-5 with just under three minutes left to play, but he also nailed the coffin shut on a handoff he turned into a 38-yard rushing TD with not much more than a minute remaining in regulation -- giving the Chiefs a 31-20 lead and the Lombardi trophy.

Needless to say, the Chiefs didn't want him to leave after that, or after what he was able to do during the regular season.

An undrafted free agent signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2014, Williams played out the entirety of his rookie deal in South Florida before signing on with the Chiefs on a two-year, $8.1 million deal. He posted a career-best season in 2019 while also leading the team in rushing yards (498) and rushing touchdowns (5), ultimately making Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy disposable in the process; so much so that McCoy was made inactive in the Super Bowl. With McCoy not expected to return, it's officially Williams' show beside Mahomes, and he's set to make roughly $2.3 million in 2020.

He'll be an unrestricted free agent thereafter, if he and the Chiefs allow it.