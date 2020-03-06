2020 NFL free agency: Cowboys' Amari Cooper says 'it'd be great' to play with Dez Bryant, praises his ability

It's no secret where Amari Cooper wants to play in the future, just as the intentions of Dez Bryant to reunite with the Dallas Cowboys isn't exactly a love note being passed in English class. While the former is in the midst of a contract negotiation that likely won't include use of a tag -- or might, depending upon how talks with Dak Prescott go -- the latter has been working out feverishly to return to NFL form and convince the Cowboys they should consider re-signing him in 2020. The good news for Bryant is not only is team exec Stephen Jones open to the idea, but owner Jerry Jones literally "thinks about it in the shower," and says the idea shouldn't be dismissed.

And with that, combined with the repeated proclamations from Cooper since 2019 that he wants to be with the Cowboys for as long as is humanly possible, there is a very real chance Prescott will have both weapons at his disposal going forward. First, the Cowboys will need to get a deal done on Cooper, which is expected. Sources tell CBS Sports talks are beginning to pick up steam, and if Prescott agrees to a new contract prior to the tag deadline of March 12, the team will use a tag on Cooper.

Contrarily, if Cooper agrees by that deadline and Prescott doesn't, the quarterback will be tagged.

There are a lot of moving pieces for the Cowboys in this year's round of free agency, but with Bryant also having a 50/50 chance of returning to the team he set records for -- as explained to CBS Sports by a separate source -- Cooper joins All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence in lobbying to see it happen.

"I do talk to him every now and again," Cooper said of Bryant to 105.3FM the Fan. "I think it would be great. Obviously, Dez is a great player. When I was in college and even in my first couple of years in the league, he was still considered one of the top-five receivers in the game."

Bryant missed the last two seasons due to recovery from a torn Achilles suffered in 2018, but also wanted time to conquer depression and anxiety. As far as the physical injury goes, he's fully recovered, and Cooper doesn't buy into talk the former All-Pro is suddenly not an NFL-caliber target anymore.

"I don't think that's something you just lose, especially with the way Dez's game is," Cooper said. "He's one of those guys who goes up and attacks the ball. I think he still has that. I think he can come back and be a dominant player, and if given the opportunity he'd be able to do so.

"... Of course, I want to play with him."

For his part, Bryant has continually said he no longer wants to be a No. 1 target -- going so far as to volunteer a move to tight end to possibly replace Jason Witten. In other words, he's ready to be whatever the Cowboys need him to be, understanding full well there's a new guard at receiver in North Texas.

"[Cooper] is younger and fresher than me," Bryant wrote on social media. "I feel I could be a great compliment for [Michael Gallup], Coop and [Randall Cobb]. [I'm] keeping it real."

Bryant, 31, is the Cowboys all-time leader in touchdown receptions and while he's named three teams as "dream" destinations in 2020, none rank higher than the one in Dallas. While it's still not a guarantee new head coach Mike McCarthy -- who is all-in on re-signing both Cooper and Cobb -- will give the final green light on Bryant, the odds are better than they ever were prior to Jason Garrett being pushed out of town.



And if Bryant does return home, label Cooper a happy camper.