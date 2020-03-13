2020 NFL free agency: Danny Trevathan agrees to terms on multiyear deal with Bears, per report

Like many other teams around the NFL, the Chicago Bears are making drastic changes to their pre-draft strategy to help combat the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn't mean they've stopped conducting all manner of business. The NFL has decided to not push back the start of the free agency, leaving teams with much work to do in their quest to re-sign their in-house talent to new deals. To that end, the Bears can now check a major one off of their offseason to-do list, having reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year extension with linebacker Danny Trevathan, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The veteran linebacker was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 18 -- assuming the NFL holds firm on not pushing back that date due to coronavirus concerns -- but will instead hunker down in Chicago through the 2022 season. Trevathan is a key piece to the Bears defense, and he's looking forward to returning healthy in 2020 after participating in only nine games last season.

The 29-year-old suffered a left elbow injury that landed him on injured reserve in 2019, but is only one season removed from a full 16-game campaign wherein he delivered 102 combined tackles, two interceptions, six pass break ups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a sack. Reuniting him at the second level with Roquan Smith -- who himself landed in injured reserve last season with a torn pectoral muscle -- will go a long way to helping the Bears bounce back from a disappointing season defensively.

The tandem is not-so-arguably one of the best in the NFL, and the goal now is for them to remain healthy.

Trevathan, a sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2012, played out his rookie contract in Colorado before joining the Bears in 2016 on a four-year, $28 million deal that included $12 million guaranteed. While the numbers on his new contract are not yet known, the fact is the veteran just landed a second contract in Chicago, which obviously means the first one went well.