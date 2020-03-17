2020 NFL free agency: Emmanuel Ogbah waves goodbye to Chiefs, signs multi-year deal with Dolphins

There are some teams who are still quiet just ahead of NFL free agency officially opening on March 18, but the Miami Dolphins are not one of them. They blew the gate wide open by signing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to a blockbuster five-year, $82.5 million deal with $57 million guaranteed. They then followed up with that by securing linebacker Kyle Van Noy on a four-year deal worth $54 million, and while their latest grab isn't nearly as expensive as Jones and Van Noy -- it's yet another key move in helping to level up their burgeoning defense.

Emmanuel Ogbah, a former second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, has agreed to terms on a two-year deal -- his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN -- that will pay him up to $15 million with $7.5 million being guaranteed. This secures the 26-year-old through the 2021 season, and adds an impact rotational piece to the Dolphins pass rush.

Ogbah battled injury at times with the Browns, but delivered 5.5 sacks in 2019 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, and has 18 combined in his first four NFL seasons. The presence of Ogbah will help free things up for Shaq Lawson, the latter having been wooed away from the Buffalo Bills and other suitors on a three-year, $30 million deal. The team also added to their secondary by signing safety Clayton Fejedelem to a three-year deal, in what has become a mad dash by defensive-minded head coach Brian Flores to revamp that side of the ball.

All things considered, he's off to a roaring start in achieving that goal.

Ogbah is a former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year who not only brings production, but also the experience of having just won a Super Bowl. That's the kind of mentality Flores -- who himself is no stranger to hoisting Lombardi trophies (having four of them on his resume) -- will most certainly enjoy.