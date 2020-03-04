2020 NFL free agency: Future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore intends to keep playing in 2020, per report
The veteran RB isn't done with the NFL quite yet
Frank Gore wants more. The 36-year-old veteran running back is only a few weeks removed from completing his 15th season in the NFL, and hadn't yet committed to returning for a 16th as free agency approaches. That's now changed, with Gore reportedly seeking to lace up his cleats yet again in 2020, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, which thrusts him into the conversation for teams looking to bolster their backfield this coming season.
Gore will be an unrestricted free agent when the league year opens on March 18, and teams can begin negotiating with him during the legal tampering period that begins two days prior. Although he's not a top-tier back at this point in his career, he has proven he still has more than enough tread on his tires to be a productive backup who can also step up as starter in the event of injury, and for pennies on the dollar.
He's also still durable, having been active for 16 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, on a one-year deal worth $2 million, and delivered 599 yards and two rushing touchdowns in his eight starts in the process.
At this rate, assuming Gore continues to play beyond 2020, he'll have a shot at being in the NFL at the same time as his son, Frank Gore, Jr., who is a freshman at Southern Mississippi. That would be quite the testament to what is already a Hall of Fame career, but the first step in that continued journey is convincing a team he should be on their roster this coming season.
Gore is currently third on the NFL's all-time rushing leader list -- behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton -- with 15,347 rushing yards and counting. The second-oldest NFL player to ever rush for 100+ yards, there's bound to be a club that will give him a chance, and he's already expressed interest in a possible reunion with the Miami Dolphins, who are in dire need of a revamped backfield after trading Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.
Re-signing Gore would help shore up the position for them, and he's ready to prove retirement might be farther away than many people think.
