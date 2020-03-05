2020 NFL free agency: Giants' Markus Golden open to returning to team but wants to test market, per report

The last thing the New York Giants need is another blow to their linebacker corps. That, however, may be exactly what they're up against as NFL free agency approaches. The new league year begins on March 18 and with legal tampering allowed beginning March 16, it looks like Markus Golden wants to keep his options open. The 28-year old reportedly has interest in re-signing with the Giants in 2020, but that's far from guaranteed.

An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Golden is reportedly willing to test free agency to see what contract offers he can draw on the open market, per Josina Anderson of ESPN. A former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, Golden played through his rookie deal before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2019 and establishing himself as the best defender on the team. After totaling a team-high 10 sacks along with 72 combined tackles in 16 starts, his stock is this highest its been since after his 12.5-sack season in 2016, and that -- along with his willingness to hear other offers -- will undoubtedly drive his price higher.

It's a price the Giants should be willing to pay, considering Golden is the first player to deliver a double-digit sack tally for the club since Jason Pierre-Paul produced 12.5 sacks in 2014, and the fact their LB corps is in dire straits going into 2020. Even if they can somehow convince veteran Sean Lee to leave his beloved Dallas Cowboys and head to Big Blue, Lee has never come close to that level of pass-rush production, the former All-Pro's highest mark in the category being 2.5 sacks in 2015.

The decision to release Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin only deepens the Giants need at the position. Some would justifiably argue Golden has only one year of top-shelf production on his resume, but now that his potential has been put on display, he wants his future pay to match it.

There are several teams around the league who would love to inject Golden into their lineup, but he won't be cheap. His current projected value is $13.5 million annually, per Spotrac, with his production and age both working in his favor. Considering he's never remotely come close to earning that sort of money over the course of his five-year NFL career, it makes sense Golden is looking to cash in and strike while the iron is hot.

And while there are other pressing defensive needs as well -- including the one at cornerback that will likely have the Giants in a bidding war against the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders to land Byron Jones -- overlooking the crater at linebacker isn't an option. Golden isn't ruling out the Giants in his free agency rounds, but he's also not looking to grant a hometown discount to a team he's only been with a year.