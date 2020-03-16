2020 NFL Free Agency Grades: Browns get a 'B+' for adding Austin Hooper, Titans a 'B' for Ryan Tannehill deal
Colts, 49ers and Texans also earn high marks for keeping key players
Guys haven't even signed contracts, and already NFL teams are throwing around money like they print it.
Welcome to NFL Free Agency, 2020.
The period officially begins on Wednesday, but deals were already getting done on Sunday when teams could still negotiate with their own players. Once the legal tampering period opened on Monday, more deals started to get reported.
Expect a lot of outrageous deals this week, including big money going to a lot of good players, not great ones.
Here are my grades for this week's moves:
Falcons land TE Austin Hooper
Hooper was the best tight end on the market with Hunter Henry tagged by the Chargers, so he was a wanted commodity, which is why his reported $11 million deal is a little bloated. But new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will use a lot of double-tight formations, so it fits.
Grade: B+
Dolphins add OL Ereck Flowers
While Flowers played better at guard last year, it's still a big deal to give him $10 million a year. I get the Dolphins need help, and he did do some good things at guard last year, but this is a strange one.
Grade: C-
49ers re-sign DE Arik Armstead
The pass rush was the key to the San Francisco Super Bowl run last season and Armstead had a career-high 10 sacks. It makes sense to keep him, but is he an elite down player. He's good, but he's being paid like he's elite.
Grade: B-
Titans re-sign QB Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill did some good things last year when he came off the bench in place of Marcus Mariota, but is he really worth $30 million per year? He did throw for under 100 yards in two of his three playoff games. The price seems high for me. Why not tag him?
Grade: B
Ryan Tannehill is staying with the Titans, so what does that mean for Tom Brady and other free agents? Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends break it all down; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
Colts re-sign OT Anthony Castonzo
Castonzo was considering retiring, but instead gets a two-year deal from the Colts for a reported $16.5 million per year. That's pricey, but Castonzo is a solid player who can still play at a high level.
Grade: B-
Texans re-sign CB Bradley Roby
The Texans had to do something at corner and bringing back Roby after signing him to a one-year deal last year was a good move. The three-year deal is decent at an average of $12 million for a guy who played well last season, despite missing six games.
Grade: B+
