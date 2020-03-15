2020 NFL Free Agency Grades: Titans get 'B' for retaining Ryan Tannehill
Colts and Texans also earn high marks for keeping key players
Guys haven't even signed contracts, and already NFL teams are throwing around money like they print it.
Welcome to NFL Free Agency, 2020.
The period officially begins on Wednesday, but deals were already getting done on Sunday when teams could still negotiate with their own players.
Expect a lot of outrageous deals this week, including big money going to a lot of good players, not great ones.
Here are my grades for this week's moves:
Ryan Tannehill re-signs with the Tennessee Titans
Tannehill did some good things last year when he came off the bench in place of Marcus Mariota, but is he really worth $30 million per year? He did throw for under 100 yards in two of his three playoff games. The price seems high for me. Why not tag him?
Grade: B
Anthony Castonzo re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts
Castonzo was considering retiring, but instead gets a two-year deal from the Colts for a reported $16.5 million per year. That's pricey, but Castonzo is a solid player who can still play at a high level.
Grade: B-
CB Bradley Roby re-signs with the Houston Texans
The Texans had to do something at corner and bringing back Roby after signing him to a one-year deal last year was a good move. The three-year deal is decent at an average of $12 million for a guy who played well last season, despite missing six games.
Grade: B+
-
