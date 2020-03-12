2020 NFL free agency: Jets' Robby Anderson admits he 'dreamed' about uniting with Patriots' Tom Brady

This isn't exactly something fans of the New York Jets wanted to wake up to. While they were asleep, so was wide receiver Robby Anderson -- a rather potent offensive weapon of Gang Green's set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2020 -- but all were dreaming of different things. Jets fans enjoyed visions of dancing sugarplums and Anderson re-signing with their team to help in the progression of Sam Darnold, and while that's something the speedy wideout himself wants to see happen, he's also picturing himself suiting up with longtime team-nemesis Tom Brady.

"I just had a dream last night that we were on the same team," Anderson said only days ahead of the start of NFL free agency, via ESPN. "No lie. It's so crazy."

Brady has yet to make a decision on his future and no official meeting has yet been had with the New England Patriots, as the six-time Super Bowl winner keeps his options open heading into the first free agency of his illustrious 20-year career. With several suitors ready to give him a call once legal tampering begins on March 16, it's safe to say the Jets are not even remotely in the conversation to acquire Brady -- instead being all-in on the development of Darnold.

That said, where exactly did Anderson dream of this union with Brady?

"The crazy thing is -- I didn't see the team," he said. "I didn't see like the actual colors of the jersey, but we were literally on the same practice field at practice together."

It seems Anderson, like many other receivers, would love to have been a weapon of Brady's at some point in their NFL career.

"That would be a dream come true," he admitted.

Doing his best to reframe his own confession, however, Anderson took to Twitter to note the dream might have been "in the Pro Bowl or something".

Fantasies aside, the Jets would have to ante up if they want to keep Anderson in New York and destroy his dream of uniting with Brady. The 26-year-old is expected to have a strong market for his services after yet another solid season for the Jets, wherein he delivered 779 yards and five receiving touchdowns. Only two seasons removed from a career-best 941-yard, seven touchdown campaign in 2017, the speedster carries a projected market value of $12 million, per Spotrac, and that number could easily be driven higher if several teams other than the Jets come calling.

He does want to remain with the Jets, if possible, but is far from naive when it comes to the business side of the NFL.

"I truly do want to be back with the Jets," he said. "I love Sam [Darnold]. I love my teammates, Jamal [Adams] and all those guys. I feel like there's unfinished business there that I've been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the mission, all in all, but it's a business."

If Anderson does part ways with the Jets, his dreams of playing alongside Brady might actually become a reality. That is if Brady remains with the Patriots, or if he lands with a team in dire need of a wideout equipped with nitrous.