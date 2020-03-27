2020 NFL free agency: Michael Brockers re-signs with Rams after deal with Ravens falls apart

The NFL may have just witnessed its first free agency deal scuttled by the league's justified rules put in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and the Baltimore Ravens must now adjust their plans going forward because of it. The team recently agreed to terms with defensive tackle Michael Brockers on a reported three-year, $30 million deal that included $21 million in guaranteed money, but that is no more. The deal fell apart before it could be finalized, after a high ankle sprain Brockers suffered in late 2019 was flagged on a physical. Once that occurred, he and the Ravens couldn't agree on how the contract's language would be altered, and they decided to part ways, the team announced.

Free agents are not allowed to meet with teams or team doctors to undergo physicals, and must instead use a mutually agreed upon independent doctor.

It didn't take long for Brockers to land on his feet, though. The 29-year-old will re-sign with the Rams per his agent, Scott Casterline, on a deal that is virtually similar to what he would have landed in Baltimore. The Rams are reportedly awarding Brockers a three-year, $31.5 million deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, keeping him in Los Angeles and boosting the Rams defensive front.

Brockers is a former first-round pick of the Rams (2012) and took off right out of the gate following his selection, garnering a Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team honor in his first year. He continue to play well and the Rams went on to exercise his fifth-year option before giving him a three-year, $33.13 million extension in 2016 with $17 million guaranteed. Having played out his second contract in L.A., Brockers wanted to test the market and liked what the Ravens were offering in regards to both fit and finance, but it's clear the Rams -- who have more direct insight into his high ankle sprain issue -- are more comfortable giving him big money at the moment.

Despite battling the aforementioned injury, Brockers was still available for 16 games and delivered three sacks along with a career-high 63 combined tackles in 2019. The Rams are hoping for more of that going forward, following a U-turn on his road to the Ravens.