2020 NFL Free Agency: Packers, Colts, Redskins among teams interested in tight end Delanie Walker, per report

Several teams are in the market for tight ends this offseason, and there are a couple of interesting veterans available, including Delanie Walker. According to ESPN's John Keim, the Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts have expressed some level of interest in him so far.

Walker was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier this month after a failed physical. He played in just seven games last season due to an ankle injury, and caught 21 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler has played in just eight games over the last two seasons due to injuries, but has been effective when healthy. The 35-year-old was originally a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2006 NFL Draft. He broke out with the Titans after he signed with them ahead of the 2013 season, however, and even recorded a 1,000-yard receiving season back in 2015.

The Redskins need a tight end, as Jordan Reed was recently released and Vernon Davis made his decision to hang up the cleats. Ron Rivera hoped to bring former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen with him to Washington, but Olsen chose the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers are also in the market for a tight end, as they released Jimmy Graham recently, who agreed to terms with the rival Chicago Bears.

Back in December, the Colts signed tight end Jack Doyle to an extension, but they have to make a decision regarding their other tight end, Eric Ebron. The former Pro Bowler is set to hit the open market this offseason, and the Colts would like to run a two tight-end set with Philip Rivers in 2020.

A couple of tight ends have already reportedly capitalized in free agency, such as the aforementioned Graham and Austin Hooper -- who is set to become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL thanks to the Cleveland Browns. Walker isn't the only tight end looking for a new home this offseason, and with his injury history and age, it will be interesting to see which team decides to take a chance on him.