2020 NFL free agency: Texans, Darren Fells agree to terms on multiyear extension, per report

Darren Fells will stay put a while longer. The veteran tight end hit free agency in 2018 after being released from the Cleveland Browns in March, only one year after signing a three-year deal to sit tight in Ohio. It didn't take him long to find work though, inking a one-year deal with the Houston Texans only a week after the Browns pushed him out the door, and he made the most of his new digs in South Texas. Fells has traveled quite a bit the last several seasons, but the Texans won't let him hit free agency again just yet.

The two have reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth upwards of $7 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, which includes a $4 million payout in 2020. The new deal can be signed officially when the league year begins on March 18.

An undrafted free agent out of UC Irvine, Fells signed on with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 but was unable to break onto the active roster. From there, he'd sign with the rival Arizona Cardinals the same year and spend three seasons in the desert -- his longest stint with any club in his six-year NFL career. When the Cardinals opted to move on in 2017, he'd sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions to try his hand in the NFC North before going on to the aforementioned Browns and now the Texans, where he posted career highs in receiving yards (341), receiving touchdowns (7) and starts (14).

The Texans like how Fells fits in their offensive mix as both a complement and mentor for the younger Jordan Akins, as well as a weapon for DeShaun Watson, and hope he can continue to build a chemistry with the dynamic, young quarterback.