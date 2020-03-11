2020 NFL Free Agency: Texans wish Johnathan Joseph 'all the best' as cornerback readies to test market
Joseph will be a free agent when the new league year begins, the Texans announced
The Houston Texans and Johnathan Joseph are moving on after nine seasons, the franchise announced in a statement Wednesday. Joseph, who was scheduled to hit the free agent market, made two Pro Bowls with the Texans and started 128 out of 133 games with the team.
The Texans released a statement on Joseph's departure:
"Johnathan has been a consummate professional, team captain and one of the leaders of our defense for the past nine years. It is rare for a player to sustain such a high level of play for over a decade and that says so much about him and his dedication to the game. He is an exceptional teammate, mentor, husband, and father. His impact on and off the field makes him quite possibly the most celebrated free agent signing in franchise history.
"The entire Houston Texans organization thanks Johnathan for the contributions he's made to our team and the Houston community. We wish him and his family all the best as he pursues free agency."
Joseph played in 14 games (11 starts) for the Texans last season at 35 years old. He had 51 tackles, 13 passes defensed and an interception as opposing quarterbacks recorded a 94.9 passer rating when targeting him. Joseph allowed 64.1% of passes thrown his way to be caught, giving up two touchdowns.
Joseph, who will be 36 in April, has played 14 seasons in the NFL. A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006, Joseph has racked up 755 tackles, 194 passes defensed and 31 interceptions in his career while playing in 200 games, starting 186 of them.
Joseph managed to record 17 interceptions and 118 passes defensed in his nine years with the Texans. Even in his mid-30s, Joseph has proven he can still start for a NFL team, but will likely have to wait until the second wave of free agency to get that opportunity.
The Texans have just Andre Johnson and Bob McNair in their "Ring of Honor." There's an excellent chance Joseph will join them someday.
