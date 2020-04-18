2020 NFL MVP odds, picks, predictions, best bets: Proven expert fading Lamar Jackson

When the Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round to select Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, many pundits wondered if he would develop into a strong enough passer to be a long-term starter. Flash-forward two years and Jackson is now the reigning MVP. He's listed at +600 to repeat in the latest 2020 NFL MVP odds, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the +350 favorite.

Russell Wilson (+800), Deshaun Watson (+1400) and Tom Brady (+1600) round out the top five among the 2020 NFL MVP favorites at William Hill. Meanwhile, dark horses like Ezekiel Elliott (+5000) and Philip Rivers (+6600) will look to follow in Jackson's footsteps after he provided bettors with a big score at +10000 last season. Before making any 2020 NFL MVP picks, be sure to check out the latest NFL MVP predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018. All-time at SportsLine (2016-19), Tierney is 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2020 NFL MVP predictions

Tierney is fading Jackson at +600 NFL MVP odds 2020. The 23-year-old is the most dynamic athlete to play the quarterback position since Michael Vick and made enormous strides as a passer, completing 66.1 percent of his throws for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. However, no one has won back-to-back NFL MVPs since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009.

Jackson threw 14 passes that could have been intercepted last season and ranked 23rd in the NFL in deep-ball completion percentage (33.3). The Ravens also traded away Hayden Hurst from what had been the best tight end trio in the league, leaving Jackson with one less option in the passing game.

"Voters are inclined to spread the wealth and, in an even race, some will side with the player who did not receive the award the previous year," Tierney told SportsLine. "Plus, during the long offseason, coaching staffs can plot how to contain Jackson. Some regression by the Ravens' star is expected."

2020 NFL MVP odds (via William Hill)

Patrick Mahomes +350

Lamar Jackson +600

Russell Wilson +800

Deshaun Watson +1400

Tom Brady +1600

Drew Brees +1800

Dak Prescott +2000

Kyler Murray +2500

Aaron Rodgers +2500

Carson Wentz +2500

Saquon Barkley +3000

Jimmy Garoppolo +3300

Matt Ryan +3300

Josh Allen +4000

Derrick Henry +4000

Christian McCaffrey +4000

Ezekiel Elliott +5000

Baker Mayfield +5000

Ben Roethlisberger +5000

Derek Carr +6000

Kirk Cousins +6600

Cam Newton +6600

Philip Rivers +6600

Matthew Stafford +6600

Ryan Tannehill +6600

Alvin Kamara +7000

Joe Burrow +8000