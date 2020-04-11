2020 NFL MVP odds, picks, predictions, best bets: Top expert fading Deshaun Watson
SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, Mike Tierney, has released his top 2020 NFL MVP picks.
Quarterbacks have claimed the last seven NFL MVP awards, so it's no surprise to see signal-callers occupying the first 10 slots on the 2020 NFL MVP odds board at William Hill. The past two winners, Lamar Jackson (+600) and Patrick Mahomes (+350), are again top 2020 NFL MVP contenders. They're followed by Russell Wilson (+800), Deshaun Watson (+1400) and Tom Brady, who is getting +1600 after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If you're searching the latest 2020 NFL odds for anyone other than a quarterback, the highest numbers belong to running backs Saquon Barkley (+3000), Derrick Henry (+4000) and Christian McCaffrey (+4000). They're looking to become the first non-quarterback winner since Adrian Peterson in 2012. Before making any 2020 NFL MVP picks, be sure to check out the predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.
A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018. All-time at SportsLine (2016-19), Tierney is 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, with sportsbooks updating 2020 NFL MVP odds as the offseason continues, Tierney has analyzed all the contenders and released his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.
Top 2020 NFL MVP predictions
Tierney is fading Watson at +1400 NFL MVP odds 2020. Watson's MVP hopes took a huge hit when the Texans traded elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. They're hoping to replace much of his production with Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb, but Hopkins was targeted at least 150 times every year he played with Watson.
The Texans simply may not win enough in 2020 to get Watson in the conversation. They're currently +300 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to win the AFC South at William Hill and have a win total that indicates they're a fringe playoff team at best.
"Keep in mind that the Texans' over-under wins total is 8.5," Tierney told SportsLine. "That means they must exceed it by two to attain the minimum standard of double-digit victories."
How to make 2020 NFL MVP picks
Tierney is eyeing an under-the-radar player in an offense designed to showcase his skills. Anyone who backs this monster long shot could hit it big.
Who is Tierney backing to win the 2020 NFL MVP Award? And which massive long shot could capture the trophy? Check out the 2020 NFL MVP odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of Mike Tierney's NFL MVP best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $3,700 in profit for his NFL followers.
2020 NFL MVP odds (via William Hill)
Patrick Mahomes +350
Lamar Jackson +600
Russell Wilson +800
Deshaun Watson +1400
Tom Brady +1600
Drew Brees +1800
Dak Prescott +2000
Kyler Murray +2500
Aaron Rodgers +2500
Carson Wentz +2500
Saquon Barkley +3000
Jimmy Garoppolo +3300
Matt Ryan +3300
Josh Allen +4000
Derrick Henry +4000
Christian McCaffrey +4000
Ezekiel Elliott +5000
Baker Mayfield +5000
Ben Roethlisberger +5000
Derek Carr +6000
Kirk Cousins +6600
Cam Newton +6600
Philip Rivers +6600
Matthew Stafford +6600
Ryan Tannehill +6600
Alvin Kamara +7000
Joe Burrow +8000
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Three Pats poised to break out in 2020
Don't sleep on this trio of Patriots heading into the 2020 season
-
Mock Draft: Cowboys, Patriots trade up
This mock draft from is flat-out provocative -- it gets the people going
-
Young says he's the best player in draft
Young has the size, athleticism and confidence to be the next NFL star
-
Tua Tagovailoa addresses injury concerns
There has been plenty of talk about Tua's stock over the past week
-
NFL Draft odds, picks, bets, predictions
R.J. White is one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts.
-
Redskins 2020 offseason moves tracker
Everything you need to know about the Redskins' activity this offseason
-
Monday Draft Monday 3.0 recap
NFL teams weren't afraid to move up, back, and out of the first round during Monday's mock...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game