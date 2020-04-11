2020 NFL MVP odds, picks, predictions, best bets: Top expert fading Deshaun Watson

Quarterbacks have claimed the last seven NFL MVP awards, so it's no surprise to see signal-callers occupying the first 10 slots on the 2020 NFL MVP odds board at William Hill. The past two winners, Lamar Jackson (+600) and Patrick Mahomes (+350), are again top 2020 NFL MVP contenders. They're followed by Russell Wilson (+800), Deshaun Watson (+1400) and Tom Brady, who is getting +1600 after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If you're searching the latest 2020 NFL odds for anyone other than a quarterback, the highest numbers belong to running backs Saquon Barkley (+3000), Derrick Henry (+4000) and Christian McCaffrey (+4000). They're looking to become the first non-quarterback winner since Adrian Peterson in 2012. Before making any 2020 NFL MVP picks, be sure to check out the predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018. All-time at SportsLine (2016-19), Tierney is 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2020 NFL MVP odds as the offseason continues, Tierney has analyzed all the contenders and released his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 NFL MVP predictions

Tierney is fading Watson at +1400 NFL MVP odds 2020. Watson's MVP hopes took a huge hit when the Texans traded elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. They're hoping to replace much of his production with Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb, but Hopkins was targeted at least 150 times every year he played with Watson.

The Texans simply may not win enough in 2020 to get Watson in the conversation. They're currently +300 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to win the AFC South at William Hill and have a win total that indicates they're a fringe playoff team at best.

"Keep in mind that the Texans' over-under wins total is 8.5," Tierney told SportsLine. "That means they must exceed it by two to attain the minimum standard of double-digit victories."

How to make 2020 NFL MVP picks

Tierney is eyeing an under-the-radar player in an offense designed to showcase his skills. Anyone who backs this monster long shot could hit it big.

2020 NFL MVP odds (via William Hill)

Patrick Mahomes +350

Lamar Jackson +600

Russell Wilson +800

Deshaun Watson +1400

Tom Brady +1600

Drew Brees +1800

Dak Prescott +2000

Kyler Murray +2500

Aaron Rodgers +2500

Carson Wentz +2500

Saquon Barkley +3000

Jimmy Garoppolo +3300

Matt Ryan +3300

Josh Allen +4000

Derrick Henry +4000

Christian McCaffrey +4000

Ezekiel Elliott +5000

Baker Mayfield +5000

Ben Roethlisberger +5000

Derek Carr +6000

Kirk Cousins +6600

Cam Newton +6600

Philip Rivers +6600

Matthew Stafford +6600

Ryan Tannehill +6600

Alvin Kamara +7000

Joe Burrow +8000