2020 NFL MVP odds, picks, predictions, best bets: Top expert fading Lamar Jackson
SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert Mike Tierney has released his top futures bets to win the 2020 MVP Award.
The Baltimore Ravens had a memorable regular season in 2019 and quarterback Lamar Jackson was instrumental in their success. At age 22, Jackson led the league with 36 touchdown passes while throwing only six interceptions. He also finished sixth with 1,206 rushing yards en route to winning the NFL MVP Award. Jackson's performance helped Baltimore finish the campaign on a 12-game winning streak, but should you back him in the latest 2020 NFL MVP odds?
Bookmakers consider the signal-caller a strong contender to claim the NFL's prestigious award again, as he is listed at +600 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to win MVP honors, with 2018 winner Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs the favorite at +350 at William Hill. Before making any 2020 NFL MVP picks, be sure to check out the predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.
A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018. All-time at SportsLine (2016-19), Tierney is 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, with sportsbooks updating 2020 NFL MVP odds as the offseason continues, Tierney has analyzed all the contenders and released his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.
Top 2020 NFL MVP picks
Tierney is fading Jackson at +600 NFL MVP odds. Like Mahomes, the 23-year-old was superb in his first full season as a starting quarterback in the league, but he needs to be prepared in 2020 since teams now are aware of his game-changing abilities.
While his touchdown-to-interception ratio (6-1) last year was among the 15 best single-season marks in NFL history, he was not one of the league's top 20 in passing yards. The product of Louisville ranked 22nd with 3,127 yards, finishing behind the likes of Mitchell Trubisky (21st, 3,138), Kyle Allen (19th, 3,322) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (17th, 3,529).
The Ravens likely will be the class of the AFC North again in 2020, and Jackson very well may put up numbers similar to last season's. But the fact that he is the reigning MVP could work against him when it comes time for voting.
"The only player to successfully defend his title in this century was Peyton Manning, then of Indianapolis, in 2008 and 2009," Tierney told SportsLine. "Voters are inclined to spread the wealth and, in an even race, some will side with the player who did not receive the award the previous year."
How to make 2020 NFL MVP picks
Tierney is eyeing an under-the-radar player in an offense designed to showcase his skills. Anyone who backs this monster long shot could hit it big.
Who is Tierney backing to win the 2020 NFL MVP Award? And which massive long shot could capture the trophy? Check out the 2020 NFL MVP odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of Mike Tierney's NFL MVP best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $3,700 in profit for his NFL followers.
2020 NFL MVP odds (via William Hill)
Patrick Mahomes +350
Lamar Jackson +600
Russell Wilson +800
Deshaun Watson +1400
Tom Brady +1600
Drew Brees +1800
Dak Prescott +2000
Kyler Murray +2500
Aaron Rodgers +2500
Carson Wentz +2500
Saquon Barkley +3000
Jimmy Garoppolo +3300
Matt Ryan +3300
Josh Allen +4000
Derrick Henry +4000
Christian McCaffrey +4000
Ezekiel Elliott +5000
Baker Mayfield +5000
Ben Roethlisberger +5000
Derek Carr +6000
Kirk Cousins +6600
Cam Newton +6600
Philip Rivers +6600
Matthew Stafford +6600
Ryan Tannehill +6600
Alvin Kamara +7000
Joe Burrow +8000
