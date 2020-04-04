2020 NFL MVP odds, picks, predictions, best bets: Top expert fading Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens had a memorable regular season in 2019 and quarterback Lamar Jackson was instrumental in their success. At age 22, Jackson led the league with 36 touchdown passes while throwing only six interceptions. He also finished sixth with 1,206 rushing yards en route to winning the NFL MVP Award. Jackson's performance helped Baltimore finish the campaign on a 12-game winning streak, but should you back him in the latest 2020 NFL MVP odds?

Bookmakers consider the signal-caller a strong contender to claim the NFL's prestigious award again, as he is listed at +600 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to win MVP honors, with 2018 winner Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs the favorite at +350 at William Hill. Before making any 2020 NFL MVP picks, be sure to check out the predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018. All-time at SportsLine (2016-19), Tierney is 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2020 NFL MVP picks

Tierney is fading Jackson at +600 NFL MVP odds. Like Mahomes, the 23-year-old was superb in his first full season as a starting quarterback in the league, but he needs to be prepared in 2020 since teams now are aware of his game-changing abilities.

While his touchdown-to-interception ratio (6-1) last year was among the 15 best single-season marks in NFL history, he was not one of the league's top 20 in passing yards. The product of Louisville ranked 22nd with 3,127 yards, finishing behind the likes of Mitchell Trubisky (21st, 3,138), Kyle Allen (19th, 3,322) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (17th, 3,529).

The Ravens likely will be the class of the AFC North again in 2020, and Jackson very well may put up numbers similar to last season's. But the fact that he is the reigning MVP could work against him when it comes time for voting.

"The only player to successfully defend his title in this century was Peyton Manning, then of Indianapolis, in 2008 and 2009," Tierney told SportsLine. "Voters are inclined to spread the wealth and, in an even race, some will side with the player who did not receive the award the previous year."

Tierney is eyeing an under-the-radar player in an offense designed to showcase his skills. Anyone who backs this monster long shot could hit it big.

2020 NFL MVP odds (via William Hill)

Patrick Mahomes +350

Lamar Jackson +600

Russell Wilson +800

Deshaun Watson +1400

Tom Brady +1600

Drew Brees +1800

Dak Prescott +2000

Kyler Murray +2500

Aaron Rodgers +2500

Carson Wentz +2500

Saquon Barkley +3000

Jimmy Garoppolo +3300

Matt Ryan +3300

Josh Allen +4000

Derrick Henry +4000

Christian McCaffrey +4000

Ezekiel Elliott +5000

Baker Mayfield +5000

Ben Roethlisberger +5000

Derek Carr +6000

Kirk Cousins +6600

Cam Newton +6600

Philip Rivers +6600

Matthew Stafford +6600

Ryan Tannehill +6600

Alvin Kamara +7000

Joe Burrow +8000