Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season was a fascinating one for the MVP race.

Arguably the leading contender for the entire season so far, Russell Wilson, saw his candidacy take another hit with a turnover-filled loss against the division rival Los Angeles Rams. Wilson's Seahawks have now lost three of their last four games, a stretch during which Wilson has thrown seven interceptions and lost three fumbles. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and run for another during that stretch, though, which, combined with his early-season throttling of the league (123 of 169 for 1,502 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just three interceptions through the first five games) was enough to keep him firmly in the mix in the first installment of our MVP watch series.

It was not, though, quite enough to keep him in first place. Instead, it's a former league MVP and Super Bowl champion whose team was actually on a bye in Week 10 who finds himself in the top spot. Patrick Mahomes, who has the Chiefs rolling with an 8-1 record and has completed 67 percent of his passes at an average of 8.2 yards per attempt, with 25 touchdowns and just one interception, finds himself in the lead. All four of our panelists this week had Mahomes in first place, making him one of two players who was in the same spot on every ballot.

Craving even more NFL coverage focusing on previews, recaps, news and analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Pick Six podcast for a daily dose of everything you need to follow pro football.

The other such player is third-place Kyler Murray, who actually did not have his best game against the Bills on Sunday, but salvaged a victory with arguably the play of the year so far. (I'd have been interested to see how Murray's standing changed between last week and this week, given that he played spectacularly well against the Dolphins in Week 9 but his team lost.) Murray has his Cardinals in first place in the NFC West at 6-3, and he's on pace for 4,222 passing yards, 1,073 rushing yards, and 48 total touchdowns. Yeah, he's good.

The only other player with more than one vote higher than fifth place was Aaron Rodgers. Given the way Green Bay's offseason went, it's pretty impressive to find Rodgers here nearly two-thirds of the way through the season. The Packers didn't go get him any new weapons. Davante Adams missed two games. Aaron Jones missed two games. Allen Lazard missed a bunch of time. And Rodgers is still having his best season in years.

Patrick Mahomes -- 20 points Russell Wilson -- 14 points Kyler Murray -- 12 points Aaron Rodgers -- 10 points Tom Brady -- 2 points Josh Allen/Dalvin Cook -- 1 point

Will Brinson's ballot

Patrick Mahomes Russell Wilson Kyler Murray Aaron Rodgers Tom Brady

This might be over-reactionary to a bad couple games for Russell Wilson, but it just feels things are moving this way. Kyler is surging with the Cardinals threatening first place in the NFC West, while the old stalwarts Rodgers and Brady are just hanging out on the fringe ready to make a move if they can secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Dalvin Cook would get honorable mention here I suppose.

Ryan Wilson's ballot

Patrick Mahomes Russell Wilson Kyler Murray Aaron Rodgers Josh Allen

Mahomes is the NFL's best player on the NFL's best offense and he's still somehow quietly having an MVP season. Maybe we've come to expect too much for him and when he lives up to those expectations we don't even notice. We should; he has 25 touchdowns, just one interception and he's first in value per play and total value among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders.

Wilson has come down to Earth in recent weeks after a red-hot start in which he had 24 touchdowns and three picks. In the last four starts, however, he's tossed nine touchdowns against seven interceptions. Still, we're all in on continuing to Let Russ Cook -- it's the Seahawks best chance to overcome a defense that has really struggled this season. The issue isn't that Wilson's turnovers are up, the issue is that if he's not on the field making player Seattle looks like a two-win team.

So far Murray has been more productive than 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson was a year ago through the first two months of the season and Jackson was basically a weekly highlight reel. Murray has been more inclined to run in 2020 and it's served him well, and unlike Jackson, he avoids big hits. He's still a work in progress as a passer but there's no denying that he is electric, and that electricity has a lot to do with the Cards being tied atop the division with the Seahawks and Rams.

Similar to Mahomes, we only really notice Rodgers if he's not playing at a Hall of Fame level. And unlike Mahomes, he's doing it with basically one target. Granted, Davante Adams is one of the three best wideouts in football but imagine if, say, the Packers landed Will Fuller before the trade deadline. They didn't, and instead Rodgers is more than making do with what he has, which equates to a ton of touchdowns, virtually no turnovers, and a lot of wins for Green Bay.

We were ready to have Allen at No. 3 on our list then the Hail Murray happened on Sunday. But it's easy to argue that Allen's go-ahead touchdown to Stefon Diggs was a much more difficult throw than Murray's heave-and-hope from midfield. Allen started the season strong, hit a lull for a few weeks and is now right back at it, playing like a legit MVP candidate.

John Breech's ballot

Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers Kyler Murray Russell Wilson Dalvin Cook

I'm not sure how it happened, but Patrick Mahomes has been kind of sneaking under the radar this season. While we were all watching Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, Mahomes has been busy putting together possibly his best season ever with 25 touchdown passes and just one interception through 10 weeks. I have Rodgers at second on this list because he continues to put up amazing numbers even though he only basically has one receiver to throw to. As for Dalvin Cook, I felt like I needed to put someone who wasn't a quarterback on this list and he has single-handedly carried the Vikings to the cusp of the NFC playoff race.

Jared Dubin's ballot

Patrick Mahomes Russell Wilson Kyler Murray Aaron Rodgers Tom Brady

I feel pretty vindicated about taking Mahomes preseason when other people tried to get fancy. Don't go look at my tweets about Russ being MVP from Weeks 1-5! I was always all about Mahomes! Seriously though, the guy is ridiculous. And Wilson's body of work is still better than that of any of the next few guys, despite the absurd volume of turnovers the past few weeks. Murray is basically doing Lamar Jackson stuff as a runner and passer this year. He's really good. And Rodgers has just been a bit more consistent than either Brady or Allen this season, so he gets the nod ahead of them here.