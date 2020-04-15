2020 NFL odds, NFC East predictions, best bets, picks: Advanced model fading Redskins

If their current trend continues, the Dallas Cowboys could come away with the NFC East title this season. Dallas has captured the crown every other year since 2014 and is a co-favorite to win it all this season. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and company are listed at +120 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to win the division (risk $100 to win $120).

The Cowboys have won the NFC East a total of 20 times but went 8-8 last year, finishing one game behind Philadelphia. The Eagles, who have claimed the division title two of the last three seasons, are +120 co-favorites in the latest NFC East odds from William Hill. Before making any 2020 NFL picks and divisional predictions, be sure to check out the 2020 NFC East predictions and best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has taken aim at the NFL futures for who wins the NFC East and revealed its 2020 NFL divisional picks. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

The model's top 2020 NFC East predictions

The model says the Washington Redskins are overvalued at +1100 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to capture the NFC East title and win the division in just 2.3 percent of simulations.

Washington captured the title in 2015, but has finished under .500 the last three seasons. The Redskins lost the first five games of 2019, costing coach Jay Gruden his job and ending with a 3-13 record. The team had one of the worst offenses in the NFL (31st, 274.7 yards) but also struggled on the other side of the ball and ranked 27th in total defense (385.1 yards) and points allowed per game (27.2).

The Redskins own the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and are expected to select defensive end Chase Young from Ohio State. The pass-rushing phenom led the nation with 16.5 sacks last season, but Washington is hoping he also will strengthen a run defense that was 31st in the league in 2019 (146.2 yards).

How to make 2020 NFC East picks

The model also says one NFC East team boasts a win probability that exceeds its implied odds. You can only see who it is, and the percent of the time each team wins the division, over at SportsLine.

Which team is the best value in the NFC East 2020 odds? And how often does every team win the division? Visit SportsLine right now to see projected win totals, divisional odds and playoff odds for every team in the NFC East, all from a proven model that crushed its NFL picks.

2020 NFC East title odds (via William Hill)

Cowboys +120

Eagles +120

Giants +750

Redskins +1100