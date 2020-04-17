2020 NFL odds, NFC North predictions, best bets, picks: Advanced model fading Packers

The NFC North hasn't had a repeat winner since 2014, but the Green Bay Packers will look to end that drought in 2020. The Packers were the last team to capture consecutive division titles, winning four straight beginning in 2011, and are aiming for their seventh crown in 10 years after posting a 13-3 record last year.

The model says the Packers are overvalued at +140 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to capture the NFC North title and win the division in only 24.7 percent of simulations.

Despite passing for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2019, Aaron Rodgers had a sub-par year by his standards. The two-time NFL MVP posted a 95.4 passer rating, his second-lowest mark in 11 seasons, and threw for only 65 yards with two turnovers in the first half of the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco.

Green Bay's defense was much-improved last year and helped carry the team to its strong record, but it had trouble against the run and ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category (120.1 yards). This offseason, the unit got weaker and allowed Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson to depart via free agency. The Packers attempted to fill the void by signing fellow linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was limited to nine games over the last two years with Cleveland due to injuries.

2020 NFC North title odds (via William Hill)

Packers +140

Vikings +150

Bears +450

Lions +850