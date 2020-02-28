2020 NFL offseason team-by-team trackers: Free agency scorecard, draft rumors, the latest updates, and more

The 2020 NFL offseason is still days away from officially getting underway with the start of the new league year, but that hasn't stopped an onslaught of buzz as is typical this time of the year -- right around the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL combine has brought together team executives, coaches, and scouts from all 32 teams and that has led to several reports -- or rumors -- surfacing.

Among the buzziest of topics in this period of the offseason before the league officially turns over to the 2020 NFL calendar is the impending free agency of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. There is a growing belief that Brady and the Patriots might actually part ways this offseason and Jared Dubin broke down all of the franchise's best options to replace him. Brady isn't the only player receiving buzz at the combine though. Impending free agents Philip Rivers, Amari Cooper, and Austin Hooper, among others, are receiving a lot of interest from a variety of NFL teams.

In an effort to streamline all of the latest updates coming from the combine, throughout free agency, through the 2020 NFL Draft process, and more, we've created updated offseason trackers for several teams. If you want to know just about anything going on with the team, you'll find it within the hubs below.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears took a massive step back in 2020 despite a fairly aggressive 2019 offseason. What does that mean for the 2020 offseason? Time will tell. The biggest question mark is what (if anything) the Bears will do to address their quarterback situation. Matt Nagy has also previously mentioned the importance of finding a tight end for his offensive system and Chicago is already being linked to impending free agent Austin Hooper. Sean Wagner-McGough has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Bears' offseason.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are set to face a much trickier offseason than most teams. Although they enter the 2020 offseason with plenty of cap space, they also have several key franchise players seeking new contracts. Dak Prescott is the player everyone is talking about, but Dallas will also have to find a way to re-sign their best wide receiver (Amari Cooper) and their best defensive back (Byron Jones), among others. Patrik Walker has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Cowboys' offseason.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were among the most aggressive players in free agency last offseason -- a major change from the way they handled free agency for the last decade before it. The end result? A massive success. The Packers completely revamped their defense in free agency last offseason and emerged as one of the NFL's most efficient defenses. This offseason will be all about getting Aaron Rodgers more weapons. Jared Dubin has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Packers' offseason.

New England Patriots

Brady this, Brady that, we get it -- but the New England Patriots have several other burning questions to tackle this offseason. For starters, whether it's Brady or someone else under center in 2020, they're going to need to provide him with an upgrade at the wide receiver and tight end positions. The offensive line could use some help as well. Not to mention, several key defenders -- including one of their longest-tenured starters (Devin McCourty) are set to hit the free agent market. Tyler Sullivan has you covered on all of the latest updates on the Patriots' offseason.

New York Giants

It's a new day for a Giants franchise who hired former Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge to right the ship -- a ship that has sunk multiple times over the last three seasons. But there's reason for hope for this franchise after landing quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Darius Slayton in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Jones pick was laughed at, and the same analysts have doubled-down by pointing to his high turnover rate (not factoring in how common this is for rookie quarterbacks), the former Duke product nearly broke Baker Mayfield's rookie touchdowns record despite missing multiple games with a high-ankle sprain. The Giants are loaded with salary cap space and should be among the most active players in free agency this offseason. Dan Schneier has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Giants' offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles

Somehow, someway, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman finds a way to be active players in free agency and the trade market every offseason. Either Roseman is a magician with the salary cap or the importance of the cap is overstated. We may never find out that answer -- because details about how each team maneuvers the cap rarely reach the public -- but you can expect a lot more action from the Eagles in the next several months leading up to the draft. Cody Benjamin has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Eagles' offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly found a way to steal a playoff spot during the 2019 regular season despite losing franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for nearly the entire season. How did they do it? A breakout performance by their defense played a key role. Roethlisberger's recovery should be the key storyline this offseason, but the Steelers aren't done putting together a roster necessary to help him make another big push at contending for more than just the AFC North division. Bryan DeArdo has you covered with all of the latest updates on the Steelers' offseason.