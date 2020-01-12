2020 NFL playoff bracket: Schedule, times, dates, TV, streaming info for every round of AFC, NFC postseason

For the first time in seven years, the San Francisco 49ers are headed back to the NFC Championship.

The 49ers became the first team to punch their ticket to the game when they knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 on Saturday during the divisional round of the playoffs. After a tight first half that ended with San Francisco leading just 14-10, the 49ers ran away with the game in the second half behind a dominating performance from their defense, which held the Vikings to just 147 yards of offense. The 49ers also came up big on the ground as they out-rushed the Vikings 187-21.

The win by the 49ers means they'll be hosting the NFC title game for just the second time in 21 years. Although they went to three straight NFC Championships between 2011 and 2013, the only one that was actually played at home came in 2011. The 49ers will host either the Packers or the Seahawks, and they'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out who they're playing.

The site of the AFC title game could also be determined on Saturday. If the Ravens beat the Titans, then the AFC Championship will be played in Baltimore on Jan. 19. However, if the Titans win, then the winner of Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Texans will host the AFC title game.

Get into the playoff action by playing CBS Sports Playoff Pick'em. Pick the games for your free chance to win $5,000 or start a fully customizable pool with friends. Terms Apply.

Here's the entire playoff schedule from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 4 Texans 22-19 over No. 5 Bills (OT): The playoffs got off to a wild start in Houston as the Texans fought back from a 16-0 deficit in the second half to pull out a 22-19 win in overtime. Deshaun Watson rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and then gave the Texans the lead with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Watson also pulled off a crazy play in overtime that set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning field goal from 28 yards. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 6 Titans 20-13 over No. 3 Patriots: The Titans were able to pull off the biggest upset of the wild-card round thanks to Derrick Henry. The bruising running back put Tennessee on his shoulders and carried them to the win with 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Vikings 26-20 over No. 3 Saints (OT): The Vikings went into New Orleans and pulled off the upset thanks to a nearly perfect all-around performance. Offensively, Dalvin Cook came up big with 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kirk Cousins also came up huge, completing four passes for 63 yards in overtime, including a game-winning 4-yard score to Kyle Rudolph. The Vikings defense forced the Saints to turn the ball over twice, which is something New Orleans hadn't done all season. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 5 Seahawks 17-9 over No. 4 Eagles: The Eagles lost Carson Wentz to injury in the first quarter and their offense just wasn't able to keep up with the Seahawks despite a valiant effort from Josh McCown. Although the Seahawks also struggled on offense, they did come up with one big play and that came in the third quarter when Russell Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf for a 53-yard score that ended being the only touchdown of the second half. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 1 49ers 27-10 over No. 6 Vikings: If you can run the ball and play defense, you can win in the playoffs, and that's exactly what the 49ers did against the Vikings. The 49ers defense smothered Kirk Cousins, sacking him six times while holding him to just 172 passing yards. Offensively, the 49ers did most of their damage on the ground as they rushed for 187 yards. Tevin Coleman led the way with 22 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

No. 6 Titans at No. 1 Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 4 Texans at No. 2 Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 2 Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Seahawks/Packers at 49ers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

And here's a look at how the bracket shakes out: