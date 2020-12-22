Week 15 didn't provide many playoff-clinching scenarios around the NFL, even though the Buffalo Bills wrapped up the AFC East and clinched their first division title in 25 years. The Bills and Seattle Seahawks were the only two teams to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, setting the stage for a wild Week 16 across the league.

The Cleveland Browns -- yes those Cleveland Browns -- can end the NFL's longest playoff drought with a win over the New York Jets and some help from the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, or Indianapolis Colts. If Cleveland wins and any one of those three teams lose, the Browns will play in the postseason for the first time since 2002 -- ending an 18-year playoff drought. The last time the Browns played in a playoff game, Kelly Holcomb was the quarterback, William Green led the team in rushing and Quincy Morgan led the team in receiving. Butch Davis was the head coach and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was the offensive coordinator.

Cleveland is one of seven teams that can clinch a playoff berth this week. Here are the playoff clinching scenarios for all teams heading into Week 16:

AFC

Cleveland Browns (10-4)

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

Win + Ravens loss or tie OR Win + Dolphins loss or tie OR Win + Colts loss OR Tie + Ravens loss OR Tie + Dolphins loss

Indianapolis Colts (10-4)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

Win + Ravens loss or tie OR Win + Dolphins loss or tie OR Tie + Ravens loss OR Tie + Dolphins loss

Kansas City clinches the first-round bye with:

Win or tie OR Steelers loss or tie OR Bills loss or tie OR Chiefs clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Steelers or Bills AND clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the other club

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

Win OR Browns loss OR Tie + Browns tie

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

Win + Colts loss

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

Win OR Dolphins loss OR Ravens loss OR Tie + Ravens tie

NFC

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

Win + Bears loss or tie OR Tie + Bears loss

Green Bay clinches first-round bye with:

Win + Seahawks loss or tie OR Tie + Saints loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie, as long as both Saints and Seahawks don't tie

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie OR Bears loss or tie OR Cardinals win or tie

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

Win OR Buccaneers loss OR Tie + Buccaneers tie

Seattle Seahawks (10-4)

Seattle clinches NFC West division title with:

Win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie OR Bears loss or tie

Washington clinches NFC East division title with: