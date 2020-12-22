Week 15 didn't provide many playoff-clinching scenarios around the NFL, even though the Buffalo Bills wrapped up the AFC East and clinched their first division title in 25 years. The Bills and Seattle Seahawks were the only two teams to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, setting the stage for a wild Week 16 across the league.
The Cleveland Browns -- yes those Cleveland Browns -- can end the NFL's longest playoff drought with a win over the New York Jets and some help from the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, or Indianapolis Colts. If Cleveland wins and any one of those three teams lose, the Browns will play in the postseason for the first time since 2002 -- ending an 18-year playoff drought. The last time the Browns played in a playoff game, Kelly Holcomb was the quarterback, William Green led the team in rushing and Quincy Morgan led the team in receiving. Butch Davis was the head coach and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was the offensive coordinator.
Cleveland is one of seven teams that can clinch a playoff berth this week. Here are the playoff clinching scenarios for all teams heading into Week 16:
AFC
Cleveland Browns (10-4)
Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:
- Win + Ravens loss or tie OR
- Win + Dolphins loss or tie OR
- Win + Colts loss OR
- Tie + Ravens loss OR
- Tie + Dolphins loss
Indianapolis Colts (10-4)
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
- Win + Ravens loss or tie OR
- Win + Dolphins loss or tie OR
- Tie + Ravens loss OR
- Tie + Dolphins loss
Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
Kansas City clinches the first-round bye with:
- Win or tie OR
- Steelers loss or tie OR
- Bills loss or tie OR
- Chiefs clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Steelers or Bills AND clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the other club
Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- Win OR
- Browns loss OR
- Tie + Browns tie
Tennessee Titans (10-4)
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
- Win + Colts loss
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
- Win OR
- Dolphins loss OR
- Ravens loss OR
- Tie + Ravens tie
NFC
Arizona Cardinals (8-6)
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
- Win + Bears loss or tie OR
- Tie + Bears loss
Green Bay Packers (11-3)
Green Bay clinches first-round bye with:
- Win + Seahawks loss or tie OR
- Tie + Saints loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie, as long as both Saints and Seahawks don't tie
Los Angeles Rams (9-5)
Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:
- Win or tie OR
- Bears loss or tie OR
- Cardinals win or tie
New Orleans Saints (10-4)
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
- Win OR
- Buccaneers loss OR
- Tie + Buccaneers tie
Seattle Seahawks (10-4)
Seattle clinches NFC West division title with:
- Win
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- Win or tie OR
- Bears loss or tie
Washington Football Team (6-8)
Washington clinches NFC East division title with:
- Win + Giants loss or tie OR
- Tie + Giants loss + Eagles-Cowboys tie