There are a total of 14 playoff spots in the NFL this year and through the first 13 weeks of the season, only two of those have been clinched. However, that number could more than double by the end of Week 14 and that's because there are a total of three teams that could punch their ticket to the postseason this week.

Those three teams are the Steelers, Packers and Bills, and here's how each one of them could clinch in Week 14.

Clinching scenarios for Steelers

PIT win or tie, OR LV loss or tie, OR MIA loss or tie, OR TEN loss

For the Steelers, it's pretty simple this week: All they have to do is win and they're officially in. That being said, the Steelers might not even need to win and that's because they could have a playoff spot clinched before they even take the field in Buffalo on Sunday night. If the Dolphins lose to the Chiefs, the Steelers are in. They'll also get in if the Raiders lose to the Colts or if the Titans lose to the Jaguars. Pittsburgh only needs ONE of those three teams to lose.

The Steelers can also clinch the AFC North title in Week 14, but that will only happen if they win AND the Browns lose to Baltimore.

Clinching scenarios for Bills

BUF win + BAL loss + MIA loss + LV loss + NE loss or tie

There's only one way for the Bills to get in this week, and let's be honest, it's a long shot. Not only would Buffalo have to beat Pittsburgh, but the Browns would also have to beat the Ravens, the Chiefs would have to beat the Dolphins, the Colts would have to beat the Raiders and the Rams would have to beat the Patriots. That's five things that need to go their way. If you were to create a money line parlay of the Bills one clinching scenario, you'd get odds of +887, which means you'd win $887 on a $100 bet if the Bills did clinch this week.

Clinching scenarios for Packers

GB win + ARI loss or tie, OR GB win + LAR loss or tie, OR GB win + SEA win or tie, OR GB tie + ARI loss, OR GB tie + LAR loss + ARI tie, OR GB tie + SEA win or tie + ARI tie

The Packers actually have multiple ways to clinch this week; out of all of these, I'd say this easiest scenario is No. 3. In that situation, the Packers would clinch a spot if they beat the Lions AND if the Seahawks beat the Jets.

The Packers could also clinch the NFC North title with a win combined with a Vikings loss or tie to the Buccaneers. If the Packers tie the Lions, they would also clinch as long as Minnesota lost to Tampa Bay.

Already clinched: Chiefs, Saints

As for the two teams that have already clinched, the Chiefs can win the AFC West on Sunday with a win over the Dolphins. If they somehow lose, they could also win the division if the Raiders lose to the Colts.

On the Saints' end, they could win the NFC South on Sunday with a win over the Eagles. New Orleans could also clinch the title with a loss, but only if the Buccaneers also lose. If the Saints and Eagles tie, New Orleans will clinch the division if Tampa Bay also ties against Minnesota.