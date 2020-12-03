As we enter Week 13, the 2020 NFL Playoff picture is finally coming into focus. There are over 20 teams with realistic hopes of occupying one of the league's 14 spots in the 2020 NFL playoff bracket this season. The addition of an extra wild card team in 2020 means that only one team gets a bye in the AFC and NFC, which has made the fight at the top in both conferences extremely competitive.

One of the model's best bets for the postseason: The New York Giants (+200) win the NFC East. New York is tied with the Washington Football Team at 4-7 on top of the division, with the Cowboys (3-8) and Eagles (3-7-1) also in the hunt. However, the Giants are playing the best football, which gives them the inside track.

New York has won three games in a row entering Week 13 and the defense is coming off a dominant performance in which it allowed just 155 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers against the Bengals. The Giants' defense now ranks 10th in total defense and ninth in points allowed. Meanwhile, even though the offense still ranks 30th in scoring and 29th in total yards, it's turned in four consecutive games with at least 350 yards from scrimmage.

SportsLine's model has New York winning the division in 42.7 percent of simulations, a strong value since the +200 line implies that the Giants only win it 33.3 percent of the time. However, the value stops there as the model only has the Giants winning the NFC (+5000) in 0.66 percent of simulations and winning the Super Bowl (+10000) 0.11 percent of the time.

2020 NFL Playoff picture

Current NFC seeding (four division winners plus three wild cards)

Saints (9-2) Packers (8-3) Seahawks (8-3) Giants (4-7) Rams (7-4) Buccaneers (7-5) Cardinals (6-5)

NFC teams "in the hunt"

Vikings (5-6) Bears (5-6) 49ers (5-6) Lions (4-7) Washington (4-7) Falcons (4-7) Panthers (4-8) Eagles (3-7-1) Cowboys (3-8)

Current AFC seeding (four division winners plus three wild cards)

Steelers (11-0) Chiefs (10-1) Titans (8-3) Bills (8-3) Browns (8-3) Dolphins (7-4) Colts (7-4)

AFC teams "in the hunt"