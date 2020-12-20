Three weeks remain in the 2002 NFL regular season and plenty of playoff berths are up for grabs. The Buffalo Bills clinched their first AFC East title in 25 years Saturday, ending the third-longest active division title drought in the league. The Miami Dolphins are looking to hold on to the final AFC playoff berth Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens lurking. In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks can clinch playoff berths with wins Sunday while the New Orleans Saints can clinch the NFC South.
Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 15 and what they have next on the schedule.
AFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Bills
11
3
0
.786
+67
8
5
0
.615
+84
6
7
0
.462
-2
0
13
0
.000
-210
x-clinched division title
Buffalo Bills
What to know: Buffalo clinched the AFC East title with its blowout victory over the Broncos, the third time in four seasons the Bills are heading to the playoffs. The Bills sit as the No. 3 seed in the AFC standings, 0.5 game behind Pittsburgh for the second spot, but own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Steelers after beating Pittsburgh in Week 14.
Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Patriots
Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills
New England Patriots
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Dolphins
Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets
New York Jets
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Rams
Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots
AFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
z-Steelers
11
2
0
.846
+112
Browns
9
4
0
.692
-20
8
5
0
.615
+90
2
10
1
.192
-93
z-clinched playoff spot
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Bengals
Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns
Cleveland Browns
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Giants
Next game: at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jaguars
Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Steelers
Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens
AFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
9
4
0
.692
+54
Colts
9
4
0
.692
+72
Texans
4
9
0
.308
-64
1
12
0
.077
-122
Tennessee Titans
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Lions
Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Texans
Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Colts
Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Ravens
Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts
AFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Chiefs
12
1
0
.923
+122
7
7
0
.500
-44
5
9
0
.357
-119
5
9
0
.357
-62
x-clinched division title
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Saints
Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: The Raiders need the Ravens and Dolphins to lose to have a chance at the AFC playoffs after Thursday's loss to the Chargers. They can't be eliminated Sunday, but their playoff hopes are dwindling fast. Huge game against the Dolphins in Week 16.
Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Broncos
Denver Broncos
What to know: Denver was eliminated from the playoff race after Saturday's loss to Buffalo. The Broncos have clinched a losing season for the fourth consecutive year.
Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: The Chargers may have played themselves out of a top-five pick in the draft after back-to-back victories. They have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, but are eliminated from playoff contention. Bright future ahead in Los Angeles.
Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs
NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Washington
6
7
0
.462
+12
Giants
5
8
0
.385
-53
4
8
1
.346
-51
4
9
0
.307
-85
Washington Football Team
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Seahawks
Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles
New York Giants
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Browns
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Cardinals
Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. 49ers
Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants
NFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Packers
11
3
0
.786
+95
6
7
0
.461
-22
Bears
6
7
0
.462
-9
Lions
5
8
0
.385
-79
x-clinched division title
Green Bay Packers
What to know: The Packers remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory over the Panthers Saturday. Green Bay will get the only bye in the conference if it wins its final two games.
Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Bears
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Bears
Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions
Chicago Bears
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Vikings
Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers
Detroit Lions
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Titans
Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings
NFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
z-Saints
10
3
0
.769
+103
Buccaneers
8
5
0
.615
+76
Falcons
4
9
0
.308
+6
Panthers
4
10
0
.286
-33
z-clinched playoff spot
New Orleans Saints
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Chiefs
Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Falcons
Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Buccaneers
Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
What to know: The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs after Saturday's loss to the Packers. They have the worst record in the conference.
Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Saints
NFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Rams
9
4
0
.692
+79
Seahawks
9
4
0
.692
+69
Cardinals
7
6
0
.538
+55
5
8
0
.385
-11
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jets
Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Washington
Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Eagles
Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Cowboys
Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks