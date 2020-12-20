Three weeks remain in the 2002 NFL regular season and plenty of playoff berths are up for grabs. The Buffalo Bills clinched their first AFC East title in 25 years Saturday, ending the third-longest active division title drought in the league. The Miami Dolphins are looking to hold on to the final AFC playoff berth Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens lurking. In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks can clinch playoff berths with wins Sunday while the New Orleans Saints can clinch the NFC South.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 15 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x-Bills 11 3 0 .786 +67 Dolphins 8 5 0 .615 +84 Patriots 6 7 0 .462 -2 Jets 0 13 0 .000 -210

x-clinched division title

Buffalo Bills

What to know: Buffalo clinched the AFC East title with its blowout victory over the Broncos, the third time in four seasons the Bills are heading to the playoffs. The Bills sit as the No. 3 seed in the AFC standings, 0.5 game behind Pittsburgh for the second spot, but own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Steelers after beating Pittsburgh in Week 14.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Patriots

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills

New England Patriots

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Dolphins

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Rams

Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF z-Steelers 11 2 0 .846 +112 Browns 9 4 0 .692 -20 Ravens 8 5 0 .615 +90 Bengals 2 10 1 .192 -93

z-clinched playoff spot

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Bengals

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Cleveland Browns

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Giants

Next game: at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Steelers

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 9 4 0 .692 +54 Colts 9 4 0 .692 +72 Texans 4 9 0 .308 -64 Jaguars 1 12 0 .077 -122

Tennessee Titans

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Lions

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Texans

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Colts

Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Ravens

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF x-Chiefs 12 1 0 .923 +122 Raiders 7 7 0 .500 -44 Broncos 5 9 0 .357 -119 Chargers 5 9 0 .357 -62

x-clinched division title

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Saints

Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders need the Ravens and Dolphins to lose to have a chance at the AFC playoffs after Thursday's loss to the Chargers. They can't be eliminated Sunday, but their playoff hopes are dwindling fast. Huge game against the Dolphins in Week 16.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Denver Broncos

What to know: Denver was eliminated from the playoff race after Saturday's loss to Buffalo. The Broncos have clinched a losing season for the fourth consecutive year.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers may have played themselves out of a top-five pick in the draft after back-to-back victories. They have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, but are eliminated from playoff contention. Bright future ahead in Los Angeles.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Washington 6 7 0 .462 +12 Giants 5 8 0 .385 -53 Eagles 4 8 1 .346 -51 Cowboys 4 9 0 .307 -85

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Seahawks

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

New York Giants

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Browns

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Cardinals

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. 49ers

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF x-Packers 11 3 0 .786 +95 Vikings 6 7 0 .461 -22 Bears 6 7 0 .462 -9 Lions 5 8 0 .385 -79

x-clinched division title

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory over the Panthers Saturday. Green Bay will get the only bye in the conference if it wins its final two games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Bears

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Bears

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Vikings

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Detroit Lions

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Titans

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF z-Saints 10 3 0 .769 +103 Buccaneers 8 5 0 .615 +76 Falcons 4 9 0 .308 +6 Panthers 4 10 0 .286 -33

z-clinched playoff spot

New Orleans Saints

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Falcons

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Buccaneers

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs after Saturday's loss to the Packers. They have the worst record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Saints

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Rams 9 4 0 .692 +79 Seahawks 9 4 0 .692 +69 Cardinals 7 6 0 .538 +55 49ers 5 8 0 .385 -11

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jets

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Washington

Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Eagles

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks