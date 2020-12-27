The NFL playoff teams are starting to take shape as the Week 16 slate of games are coming to a close. In the AFC, the Miami Dolphins got the victory they needed to start a four-way tie in the AFC for the final playoff spot. The Baltimore Ravens won while the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts lost -- as all four teams are 10-5 heading into the season's final week.
In the NFC, the the Chicago Bears need to win in Week 17 to clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC. Chicago passed the Arizona Cardinals -- who lost Saturday -- to take over the final playoff spot in the conference.
Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 15 and what they have next on the schedule.
AFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Bills
11
3
0
.786
+67
10
5
0
.667
+96
e-Patriots
6
8
0
.429
-12
e-Jets
2
13
0
.133
-200
x-clinched division title
e- eliminated from playoffs
Buffalo Bills
What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Patriots
Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
What to know: The Dolphins pulled off the improbable comeback over the Raiders and just need to win in Week 17 to clinch a playoff spot. Miami clinches its first 10-win season since 2016.
Remaining schedule: at Bills
New England Patriots
What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Bills
Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jets
New York Jets
What to know: The Jets win two in a row to play themselves out of the No. 1 pick in the draft. New York will have the No. 2 pick.
Remaining schedule: at Patriots
AFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Steelers
12
3
0
.800
+106
Ravens
10
5
0
.667
+130
Browns
10
5
0
.667
-13
e-Bengals
4
10
1
.300
-78
x- clinched division title
e- eliminated from playoffs
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: The Steelers clinched the AFC North division title with their win over the Colts. Pittsburgh is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings with the Bills not playing until Monday. The No. 2 seed is the highest Pittsburgh can go.
Remaining schedule: at Browns
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: The Ravens are in a four-way tie with the Colts, Browns, and Dolphins. Baltimore is in with a win next week.
Remaining schedule: at Bengals
Cleveland Browns
What to know: A loss to the Jets doesn't end the Browns' playoff hopes. Cleveland is in with a win next week, despite a four-way tie with the Miami, Baltimore, and Indianapolis.
Next game: vs. Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: The Bengals have won back-to-back games and are currently out of a top-five draft pick.
Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens
AFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
10
4
0
.714
+75
Colts
10
5
0
.667
+75
e- Texans
4
11
0
.267
-77
e- Jaguars
1
14
0
.067
-172
e- eliminated from playoffs
Tennessee Titans
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Packers
Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Texans
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: The Colts are in a four-way tie for the playoffs with the Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens. They need a win in Week 17 and one of those three teams to lose to make the playoffs, due to losing the tiebreaker with each of those teams.
Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans
What to know: The Texans are playing out the string, but they don't have a top-five draft pick -- that belongs to Miami. Houston currently sits as the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.
Remaining schedule: vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with their loss to the Bears and the Jets beating the Browns.
Remaining schedule: at Colts
AFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Chiefs
14
1
0
.933
+128
e-Raiders
7
8
0
.467
-45
e-Broncos
5
9
0
.357
-119
e-Chargers
5
9
0
.357
-62
y-clinched home-field advantage
e-eliminated from playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs clinched home-field advantage and the first-round bye in the AFC with their win over the Falcons.
Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: The Raiders have been eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Dolphins. Vegas misses the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.
Remaining schedule: at Broncos
Denver Broncos
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chargers
Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Broncos
Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs
NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Washington
6
8
0
.429
+7
5
9
0
.357
-94
5
10
0
.333
-81
4
9
1
.321
-58
Washington Football Team
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Panthers
Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Eagles
Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Giants
New York Giants
What to know: The Giants' division title hopes took a major hit with their loss to Baltimore. They need a Washington loss to have a shot heading into Week 17.
Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Cowboys
Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Washington
NFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Packers
11
3
0
.786
+95
Bears
8
7
0
.533
+21
e-Vikings
6
9
0
.400
-47
e-Lions
5
10
0
.333
-140
x-clinched division title
e- eliminated from playoffs
Green Bay Packers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Titans
Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Bears
Chicago Bears
What to know: The Bears take over the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a blowout win over the Jaguars. A win over the Packers in Week 17 -- or a Cardinals loss -- and Chicago makes the playoffs.
Remaining schedule: vs. Packers
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs after Friday's loss to the Saints. This will be the second time in three years Minnesota will miss the postseason.
Remaining schedule: at Lions
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions lose 10 games in a season for the third consecutive year after getting blown out by the Buccaneers. They'll be playing for a top-10 draft pick next week.
Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings
NFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Saints
11
4
0
.733
+119
z-Buccaneers
10
5
0
.667
+120
e-Panthers
4
10
0
.286
-33
e-Falcons
4
11
0
.267
-1
x-clinched division title
z-clinched playoff spot
e- eliminated from playoffs
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints are a half-game behind Green Bay for the top seed in the conference with a victory over the Saints Friday, and the Packers own the head-to-head tiebreaker. New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games, so that will stand with Friday's win. The Saints clinched the NFC South.
Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: Tampa Bay clinched its first playoff berth since 2007 with a blowout victory over the Lions. The Buccaneers are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs, but the Rams play later Sunday.
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Washington
Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: The Falcons are in line for a top-five pick after the loss to the Chiefs.
Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers
NFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
z-Seahawks
10
4
0
.714
+74
Rams
9
5
0
.643
+76
Cardinals
8
7
0
.571
+62
e-49ers
6
9
0
.357
-19
z-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoffs
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Rams
Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Seahawks
Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: A loss to the 49ers means Arizona is going to need some help in order to make the playoffs. The Bears took over the No. 7 seed with their win over the Jaguars Sunday. Arizona needs a win and a Chicago loss in Week 17 to make the playoffs.
Remaining schedule: at Rams
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: The 49ers are eliminated from the playoff race, but played spoiler for the Cardinals with the upset victory.
Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks