The NFL playoff teams are starting to take shape as the Week 16 slate of games are coming to a close. In the AFC, the Miami Dolphins got the victory they needed to start a four-way tie in the AFC for the final playoff spot. The Baltimore Ravens won while the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts lost -- as all four teams are 10-5 heading into the season's final week.

In the NFC, the the Chicago Bears need to win in Week 17 to clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC. Chicago passed the Arizona Cardinals -- who lost Saturday -- to take over the final playoff spot in the conference.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 15 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x-Bills 11 3 0 .786 +67 Dolphins 10 5 0 .667 +96 e-Patriots 6 8 0 .429 -12 e-Jets 2 13 0 .133 -200

x-clinched division title

e- eliminated from playoffs

Buffalo Bills

What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Patriots

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins pulled off the improbable comeback over the Raiders and just need to win in Week 17 to clinch a playoff spot. Miami clinches its first 10-win season since 2016.

Remaining schedule: at Bills

New England Patriots

What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Bills

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets win two in a row to play themselves out of the No. 1 pick in the draft. New York will have the No. 2 pick.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF x-Steelers 12 3 0 .800 +106 Ravens 10 5 0 .667 +130 Browns 10 5 0 .667 -13 e-Bengals 4 10 1 .300 -78

x- clinched division title

e- eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Steelers clinched the AFC North division title with their win over the Colts. Pittsburgh is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings with the Bills not playing until Monday. The No. 2 seed is the highest Pittsburgh can go.

Remaining schedule: at Browns

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are in a four-way tie with the Colts, Browns, and Dolphins. Baltimore is in with a win next week.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals

Cleveland Browns

What to know: A loss to the Jets doesn't end the Browns' playoff hopes. Cleveland is in with a win next week, despite a four-way tie with the Miami, Baltimore, and Indianapolis.

Next game: vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals have won back-to-back games and are currently out of a top-five draft pick.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 10 4 0 .714 +75 Colts 10 5 0 .667 +75 e- Texans 4 11 0 .267 -77 e- Jaguars 1 14 0 .067 -172

e- eliminated from playoffs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Packers

Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are in a four-way tie for the playoffs with the Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens. They need a win in Week 17 and one of those three teams to lose to make the playoffs, due to losing the tiebreaker with each of those teams.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are playing out the string, but they don't have a top-five draft pick -- that belongs to Miami. Houston currently sits as the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with their loss to the Bears and the Jets beating the Browns.

Remaining schedule: at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-Chiefs 14 1 0 .933 +128 e-Raiders 7 8 0 .467 -45 e-Broncos 5 9 0 .357 -119 e-Chargers 5 9 0 .357 -62

y-clinched home-field advantage

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Chiefs clinched home-field advantage and the first-round bye in the AFC with their win over the Falcons.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders have been eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Dolphins. Vegas misses the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

Denver Broncos

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chargers

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Washington 6 8 0 .429 +7 Cowboys 5 9 0 .357 -94 Giants 5 10 0 .333 -81 Eagles 4 9 1 .321 -58

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Panthers

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Eagles

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Giants

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants' division title hopes took a major hit with their loss to Baltimore. They need a Washington loss to have a shot heading into Week 17.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Cowboys

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Washington

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF x-Packers 11 3 0 .786 +95 Bears 8 7 0 .533 +21 e-Vikings 6 9 0 .400 -47 e-Lions 5 10 0 .333 -140

x-clinched division title

e- eliminated from playoffs

Green Bay Packers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Titans

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Bears

Chicago Bears



What to know: The Bears take over the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a blowout win over the Jaguars. A win over the Packers in Week 17 -- or a Cardinals loss -- and Chicago makes the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs after Friday's loss to the Saints. This will be the second time in three years Minnesota will miss the postseason.

Remaining schedule: at Lions

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions lose 10 games in a season for the third consecutive year after getting blown out by the Buccaneers. They'll be playing for a top-10 draft pick next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF x-Saints 11 4 0 .733 +119 z-Buccaneers 10 5 0 .667 +120 e-Panthers 4 10 0 .286 -33 e-Falcons 4 11 0 .267 -1

x-clinched division title



z-clinched playoff spot

e- eliminated from playoffs

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are a half-game behind Green Bay for the top seed in the conference with a victory over the Saints Friday, and the Packers own the head-to-head tiebreaker. New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games, so that will stand with Friday's win. The Saints clinched the NFC South.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: Tampa Bay clinched its first playoff berth since 2007 with a blowout victory over the Lions. The Buccaneers are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs, but the Rams play later Sunday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Washington

Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are in line for a top-five pick after the loss to the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF z-Seahawks 10 4 0 .714 +74 Rams 9 5 0 .643 +76 Cardinals 8 7 0 .571 +62 e-49ers 6 9 0 .357 -19

z-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Rams

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Seahawks

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: A loss to the 49ers means Arizona is going to need some help in order to make the playoffs. The Bears took over the No. 7 seed with their win over the Jaguars Sunday. Arizona needs a win and a Chicago loss in Week 17 to make the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: The 49ers are eliminated from the playoff race, but played spoiler for the Cardinals with the upset victory.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks