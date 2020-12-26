The NFL playoff teams are starting to take shape as the Week 16 slate of games have begun. The Minnesota Vikings made the NFC playoff race less complex after being eliminated from the playoffs on Friday with a loss to the New Orleans Saints, who wrapped up the NFC South with a victory. The Tampa bay Buccaneers have clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 with a win over the Lions and the Cardinals can get one step closer to a playoff spot with a win over the 49ers.
In the AFC, the Miami Dolphins need to win out to clinch a playoff spot -- and can eliminate the Las Vegas Raiders with a victory Saturday.
Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 15 and what they have next on the schedule.
AFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Bills
11
3
0
.786
+67
9
5
0
.645
+93
e-Patriots
6
8
0
.429
-12
e-Jets
1
13
0
.071
-207
x-clinched division title
e- eliminated from playoffs
Buffalo Bills
What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Patriots
Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
What to know: TBD after Saturday's game at Raiders
Remaining schedule: at Raiders, at Bills
New England Patriots
What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Bills
Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jets
New York Jets
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Browns
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Patriots
AFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
z-Steelers
11
3
0
.786
+102
Browns
10
4
0
.714
-6
9
5
0
.643
+116
e-Bengals
3
10
1
.250
-84
z-clinched playoff spot
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Colts
Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Browns
Cleveland Browns
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Jets
Next game: at Jets, vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Giants
Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Texans
Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Ravens
AFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
10
4
0
.714
+75
Colts
10
4
0
.714
+79
e- Texans
4
10
0
.286
-71
e- Jaguars
1
13
0
.071
-148
e- eliminated from playoffs
Tennessee Titans
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Packers
Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Texans
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Steelers
Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Bengals
Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Bears
Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Colts
AFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Chiefs
13
1
0
.929
+125
7
7
0
.500
-44
e-Broncos
5
9
0
.357
-119
e-Chargers
5
9
0
.357
-62
x-clinched division title
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Falcons
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: TBD after Saturday's game vs. Dolphins
Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Broncos
Denver Broncos
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chargers
Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Broncos
Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs
NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Washington
6
8
0
.429
+7
5
9
0
.357
-94
Giants
5
9
0
.357
-67
4
9
1
.321
-58
Washington Football Team
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Panthers
Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Eagles
Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Giants
New York Giants
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Ravens
Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Cowboys
Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Washington
NFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Packers
11
3
0
.786
+95
Bears
7
7
0
.500
-3
e-Vikings
6
9
0
.400
-47
e-Lions
5
10
0
.333
-140
x-clinched division title
e- eliminated from playoffs
Green Bay Packers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Titans
Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Bears
Chicago Bears
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jaguars
Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Packers
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs after Friday's loss to the Saints. This will be the second time in three years Minnesota will miss the postseason.
Remaining schedule: at Lions
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions lose 10 games in a season for the third consecutive year after getting blown out by the Buccaneers. They'll be playing for a top10 draft pick next week.
Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings
NFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Saints
11
4
0
.733
+119
z-Buccaneers
10
5
0
.667
+120
e-Falcons
4
10
0
.286
+2
e-Panthers
4
10
0
.286
-33
x-clinched division title
z-clinched playoff spot
e- eliminated from playoffs
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints are a half-game behind Green Bay for the top seed in the conference with a victory over the Saints Friday, and the Packers own the head-to-head tiebreaker. New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games, so that will stand with Friday's win. The Saints clinched the NFC South.
Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: Tampa Bay clinched its first playoff berth since 2007 with a blowout victory over the Lions. The Buccaneers are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs, but the Rams play Sunday.
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chiefs
Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Washington
Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Saints
NFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
z-Seahawks
10
4
0
.714
+74
Rams
9
5
0
.643
+76
Cardinals
8
6
0
.571
+62
e-49ers
5
9
0
.357
-19
z-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoffs
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Rams
Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Seahawks
Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: TBD after Saturday's game vs. 49ers
Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Rams
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: TBD after Saturday's game at Cardinals
Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks