The NFL playoff teams are starting to take shape as the Week 16 slate of games have begun. The Minnesota Vikings made the NFC playoff race less complex after being eliminated from the playoffs on Friday with a loss to the New Orleans Saints, who wrapped up the NFC South with a victory. The Tampa bay Buccaneers have clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 with a win over the Lions and the Cardinals can get one step closer to a playoff spot with a win over the 49ers.

In the AFC, the Miami Dolphins need to win out to clinch a playoff spot -- and can eliminate the Las Vegas Raiders with a victory Saturday.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 15 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x-Bills 11 3 0 .786 +67 Dolphins 9 5 0 .645 +93 e-Patriots 6 8 0 .429 -12 e-Jets 1 13 0 .071 -207

x-clinched division title

e- eliminated from playoffs

Buffalo Bills

What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Patriots

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

What to know: TBD after Saturday's game at Raiders

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, at Bills

New England Patriots

What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Bills

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Browns

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF z-Steelers 11 3 0 .786 +102 Browns 10 4 0 .714 -6 Ravens 9 5 0 .643 +116 e-Bengals 3 10 1 .250 -84

z-clinched playoff spot

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Colts

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Browns

Cleveland Browns

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Jets

Next game: at Jets, vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Giants

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Texans

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 10 4 0 .714 +75 Colts 10 4 0 .714 +79 e- Texans 4 10 0 .286 -71 e- Jaguars 1 13 0 .071 -148

e- eliminated from playoffs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Packers

Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Steelers

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Bengals

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Bears

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF x-Chiefs 13 1 0 .929 +125 Raiders 7 7 0 .500 -44 e-Broncos 5 9 0 .357 -119 e-Chargers 5 9 0 .357 -62

x-clinched division title

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Falcons

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: TBD after Saturday's game vs. Dolphins

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Denver Broncos

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chargers

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Washington 6 8 0 .429 +7 Cowboys 5 9 0 .357 -94 Giants 5 9 0 .357 -67 Eagles 4 9 1 .321 -58

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Panthers

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Eagles

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Giants

New York Giants

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Ravens

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Cowboys

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Washington

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF x-Packers 11 3 0 .786 +95 Bears 7 7 0 .500 -3 e-Vikings 6 9 0 .400 -47 e-Lions 5 10 0 .333 -140

x-clinched division title

e- eliminated from playoffs

Green Bay Packers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Titans

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Bears

Chicago Bears



What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs after Friday's loss to the Saints. This will be the second time in three years Minnesota will miss the postseason.

Remaining schedule: at Lions

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions lose 10 games in a season for the third consecutive year after getting blown out by the Buccaneers. They'll be playing for a top10 draft pick next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF x-Saints 11 4 0 .733 +119 z-Buccaneers 10 5 0 .667 +120 e-Falcons 4 10 0 .286 +2 e-Panthers 4 10 0 .286 -33

x-clinched division title



z-clinched playoff spot

e- eliminated from playoffs

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are a half-game behind Green Bay for the top seed in the conference with a victory over the Saints Friday, and the Packers own the head-to-head tiebreaker. New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games, so that will stand with Friday's win. The Saints clinched the NFC South.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: Tampa Bay clinched its first playoff berth since 2007 with a blowout victory over the Lions. The Buccaneers are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs, but the Rams play Sunday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chiefs

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Washington

Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Saints

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF z-Seahawks 10 4 0 .714 +74 Rams 9 5 0 .643 +76 Cardinals 8 6 0 .571 +62 e-49ers 5 9 0 .357 -19

z-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Rams

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Seahawks

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: TBD after Saturday's game vs. 49ers

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: TBD after Saturday's game at Cardinals

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks