The playoff races are heating up in the NFL as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inched closer to solidifying the franchise's first playoff berth since 2007 while the Arizona Cardinals move back to the No. 7 seed. The Dallas Cowboys are back in the NFC East race with a win and a New York Giants loss.

In the AFC, the final playoff berth is up for grabs with the Indianapolis Colts going up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Kansas City Chiefs stayed in the hunt for home-field advantage in the conference while the Tennessee Titans remain in first place in the AFC South.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 14 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Bills 9 3 0 .750 +27 Dolphins 8 5 0 .615 +84 Patriots 6 7 0 .462 -2 Jets 0 12 0 .000 -173

Buffalo Bills

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Steelers

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins are still in the AFC playoff picture even with a loss to the Chiefs. They'll be watching the Colts-Raiders game closely.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots playoff hopes took a huge hit with an embarrassing loss to the Rams. New England will not win 10 games in a season for the first time since 2002, ending a streak of 17 consecutive seasons. They need to win out to have a chance.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Seahawks.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Steelers 11 1 0 .917 +123 Browns 9 3 0 .750 -15 Ravens 6 4 0 .600 +73 Bengals 2 10 1 .167 -93

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bills

Remaining schedule: at Bills, at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Cleveland Browns

What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Ravens

Next game: vs. Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Browns

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals remain in position for a top-three draft pick after a blowout loss to the Cowboys. They have the third-worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 9 4 0 .692 +54 Colts 8 4 0 .667 +55 Texans 4 9 0 .308 -64 Jaguars 1 12 0 .077 -122

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans keep hold of the AFC South lead with a convincing win over the Jaguars. They remain the No. 4 seed in the conference standings.



Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Raiders

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: A blowout loss to the Bears seals the Texans clinching a losing season for the first time since 2017. The Texans don't even have a high draft pick to fall back on.



Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: Jacksonville lost its 12th game in a row and stays in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the second-worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 12 1 0 .923 +122 Raiders 7 5 0 .583 -24 Broncos 5 8 0 .384 -90 Chargers 3 9 0 .250 -68

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs clinch the AFC West title with a win over the Dolphins. A Steelers loss Sunday night will give them the NO. 1 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Colts

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Denver Broncos

What to know: Denver held on after a Carolina fourth-quarter surge, earning their fifth win of the season. The Broncos need to win out to have a .500 season.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Falcons

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Washington 5 7 0 .385 +4 Giants 5 8 0 .385 -53 Eagles 3 8 1 .333 -54 Cowboys 4 9 0 .307 -85

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants will fall out of the NFC East lead if Washington beats the 49ers later Sunday. They will remain in first place with a Washington loss, but just one game up on the Cowboys -- who beat them earlier this year.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Washington Football Team

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at 49ers

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Saints

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys remain alive in the NFC East race with a convincing win over the Bengals. A Washington loss later in the day will have the Cowboys one game out of the division lead.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Packers 9 3 0 .750 +80 Vikings 6 7 0 .461 -22 Bears 6 7 0 .462 -9 Lions 5 7 0 .416 -72

Green Bay Packers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Lions

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Titans, at Bears

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: Minnesota falls out of the No. 7 and final playoff seed in the NFC with a loss to the Buccaneers and the Cardinals win over the Giants. The Vikings sit one game out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears blew out the Texans to snap a five-game losing streak and re-emerge in the NFC playoff race. Chicago is currently the No. 9 seed in the conference standings, one game behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Detroit Lions

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Packers

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Saints 10 2 0 .833 +106 Buccaneers 8 5 0 .615 +76 Falcons 4 8 0 .333 +9 Panthers 4 9 0 .308 -25

New Orleans Saints

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Eagles

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: Tampa Bay took a huge step in clinching a playoff berth with its win over Minnesota, staying two games up on the Vikings and Bears for the final playoff spot in the conference with three games to play. The Buccaneers are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC standings.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chargers

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: A close loss to the Broncos keeps Carolina toward the bottom of the NFC standings. Carolina is 14th in the NFC standings, winning a tie breaker over the Cowboys due to strength of victory.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Rams 9 4 0 .692 +79 Seahawks 8 4 0 .667 +32 Cardinals 7 6 0 .538 +55 49ers 5 7 0 .417 -3

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams remain in the hunt for home-field advantage in the NFC, staying in first place in the NFC West with a big win over the Patriots Thursday. The Rams are currently third in the NFC playoff standings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jets

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are back in the NFC playoff race, taking over the No. 7 and final playoff spot in the conference with a win over the Giants -- and a Vikings loss. They are one game up on Minnesota and Chicago for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Washington

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks