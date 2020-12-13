The playoff races are heating up in the NFL as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inched closer to solidifying the franchise's first playoff berth since 2007 while the Arizona Cardinals move back to the No. 7 seed. The Dallas Cowboys are back in the NFC East race with a win and a New York Giants loss.
In the AFC, the final playoff berth is up for grabs with the Indianapolis Colts going up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Kansas City Chiefs stayed in the hunt for home-field advantage in the conference while the Tennessee Titans remain in first place in the AFC South.
Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 14 and what they have next on the schedule.
AFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
9
3
0
.750
+27
8
5
0
.615
+84
6
7
0
.462
-2
0
12
0
.000
-173
Buffalo Bills
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Steelers
Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, vs. Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
What to know: The Dolphins are still in the AFC playoff picture even with a loss to the Chiefs. They'll be watching the Colts-Raiders game closely.
Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills
New England Patriots
What to know: The Patriots playoff hopes took a huge hit with an embarrassing loss to the Rams. New England will not win 10 games in a season for the first time since 2002, ending a streak of 17 consecutive seasons. They need to win out to have a chance.
Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets
New York Jets
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Seahawks.
Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots
AFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Steelers
11
1
0
.917
+123
Browns
9
3
0
.750
-15
6
4
0
.600
+73
2
10
1
.167
-93
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bills
Remaining schedule: at Bills, at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns
Cleveland Browns
What to know: TBD after Monday's game vs. Ravens
Next game: vs. Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: TBD after Monday's game at Browns
Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: The Bengals remain in position for a top-three draft pick after a blowout loss to the Cowboys. They have the third-worst record in the NFL.
Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens
AFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
9
4
0
.692
+54
Colts
8
4
0
.667
+55
Texans
4
9
0
.308
-64
1
12
0
.077
-122
Tennessee Titans
What to know: The Titans keep hold of the AFC South lead with a convincing win over the Jaguars. They remain the No. 4 seed in the conference standings.
Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Raiders
Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans
What to know: A blowout loss to the Bears seals the Texans clinching a losing season for the first time since 2017. The Texans don't even have a high draft pick to fall back on.
Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: Jacksonville lost its 12th game in a row and stays in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the second-worst record in the NFL.
Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts
AFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Chiefs
12
1
0
.923
+122
7
5
0
.583
-24
5
8
0
.384
-90
3
9
0
.250
-68
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs clinch the AFC West title with a win over the Dolphins. A Steelers loss Sunday night will give them the NO. 1 seed in the AFC.
Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Colts
Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos
Denver Broncos
What to know: Denver held on after a Carolina fourth-quarter surge, earning their fifth win of the season. The Broncos need to win out to have a .500 season.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Falcons
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs
NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Washington
5
7
0
.385
+4
Giants
5
8
0
.385
-53
3
8
1
.333
-54
Cowboys
4
9
0
.307
-85
New York Giants
What to know: The Giants will fall out of the NFC East lead if Washington beats the 49ers later Sunday. They will remain in first place with a Washington loss, but just one game up on the Cowboys -- who beat them earlier this year.
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys
Washington Football Team
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at 49ers
Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Saints
Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: The Cowboys remain alive in the NFC East race with a convincing win over the Bengals. A Washington loss later in the day will have the Cowboys one game out of the division lead.
Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants
NFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Packers
9
3
0
.750
+80
6
7
0
.461
-22
Bears
6
7
0
.462
-9
Lions
5
7
0
.416
-72
Green Bay Packers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Lions
Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Titans, at Bears
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: Minnesota falls out of the No. 7 and final playoff seed in the NFC with a loss to the Buccaneers and the Cardinals win over the Giants. The Vikings sit one game out of the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions
Chicago Bears
What to know: The Bears blew out the Texans to snap a five-game losing streak and re-emerge in the NFC playoff race. Chicago is currently the No. 9 seed in the conference standings, one game behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers
Detroit Lions
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Packers
Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings
NFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Saints
10
2
0
.833
+106
Buccaneers
8
5
0
.615
+76
Falcons
4
8
0
.333
+9
Panthers
4
9
0
.308
-25
New Orleans Saints
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Eagles
Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: Tampa Bay took a huge step in clinching a playoff berth with its win over Minnesota, staying two games up on the Vikings and Bears for the final playoff spot in the conference with three games to play. The Buccaneers are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC standings.
Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chargers
Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
What to know: A close loss to the Broncos keeps Carolina toward the bottom of the NFC standings. Carolina is 14th in the NFC standings, winning a tie breaker over the Cowboys due to strength of victory.
Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints
NFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Rams
9
4
0
.692
+79
Seahawks
8
4
0
.667
+32
Cardinals
7
6
0
.538
+55
5
7
0
.417
-3
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: The Rams remain in the hunt for home-field advantage in the NFC, staying in first place in the NFC West with a big win over the Patriots Thursday. The Rams are currently third in the NFC playoff standings.
Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jets
Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: The Cardinals are back in the NFC playoff race, taking over the No. 7 and final playoff spot in the conference with a win over the Giants -- and a Vikings loss. They are one game up on Minnesota and Chicago for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Washington
Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks