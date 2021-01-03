The NFL has reached the conclusion of its regular season as Week 17 has finally arrived. All 32 teams are in action Sunday with 12 of the 16 games having playoff implications, whether the situation involves clinching a playoff spot or seeding within the conference.

Five teams are battling for four playoff spots in the AFC (including the AFC South winner), while six teams are battling for three spots in the NFC (three for the NFC East winner and three for two wild-card spots). A wild final week of the NFL regular season is upon us.

Below, you can find a conference breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 17 and their playoff matchup and draft pick selection (for the teams eliminated from the playoffs).

AFC



W L T PCT DIV CONF z-Chiefs 14 1 0 .933 4-1 10-1 y-Bills 12 3 0 .800 5-0 9-2 y-Steelers 12 3 0 .800 4-1 9-2 Titans 10 5 0 .667 4-1 7-4 Dolphins 10 5 0 .667 3-2 7-4 Ravens 10 5 0 .667 3-2 6-5 Browns 10 5 0 .667 2-3 6-5 Colts 10 5 0 .667 3-2 6-5 e-Raiders 7 8 0 .467 3-2 5-6 e-Patriots 6 9 0 .400 2-3 5-6 e-Chargers 6 9 0 .400 2-3 5-6 e-Broncos 5 10 0 .433 1-4 4-7 e-Bengals 4 10 1 .300 1-4 4-7 e-Texans 4 11 0 .267 2-3 3-8 e-Jets 2 13 0 .133 0-5 1-10 e-Jaguars 1 14 0 .067 0-5 1-10

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched homefield advantage

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Chiefs have clinched homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. They will play in the divisional playoffs in two weeks.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Dolphins

Playoff scenario: Buffalo currently holds the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs over Pittsburgh based on a head-to-head victory earlier this year. They clinch the No. 2 seed with a win.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Browns

Playoff scenario: Pittsburgh is currently the No. 3 seed since Buffalo holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. They clinch the No. 2 seed with a win and a Bills loss.

Tennessee Titans

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Texans

Playoff scenario: The Titans have the tiebreaker over the Colts based on best win percentage in division games.

Miami Dolphins

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bills

Playoff scenario: Miami is currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race even though the Dolphins have the same record as the Colts, Ravens and Browns. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage.

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bengals

Playoff scenario: Baltimore currently is the No. 6 seed in the playoff race. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games, but the Ravens hold the tiebreaker over the Colts since Baltimore beat Indianapolis earlier in the season. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage.

Cleveland Browns

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Steelers

Playoff scenario: The Browns are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff race. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage. Cleveland gets the final spot over Indianapolis since the Browns beat the Colts earlier in the season.

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

Playoff scenario: The Colts are in a four-way tie for the playoffs with the Browns, Dolphins and Ravens. They need a win in Week 17 and one of those three teams to lose to make the playoffs, due to losing the tiebreaker with each of those teams. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage. Indianapolis loses the tiebreaker to the Browns and Ravens since the Colts lost their head-to-head matchup to both teams, making them the No. 8 seed in the AFC playoff race.

The Colts win the AFC South with a win and a Titans loss. Tennessee holds the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on best win percentage in division games.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Broncos

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jets

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Houston Texans

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Titans

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets have clinched the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by having the second-worst record in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft prior to Week 17. Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL.

NFC



W L T PCT DIV CONF y-Packers 12 3 0 .800 4-1 9-2 y-Saints 11 4 0 .733 5-0 9-2 y-Seahawks 11 4 0 .733 3-2 8-3 Washington 6 9 0 .400 3-2 4-7 x-Buccaneers 10 5 0 .667 3-2 7-4 Rams 9 6 0 .600 2-3 8-3 Bears 8 7 0 .533 2-3 6-5 Cardinals 8 7 0 .533 2-3 6-5 Cowboys 6 9 0 .400 2-3 5-6 e-Vikings 6 9 0 .400 3-2 4-7 e-49ers 6 9 0 .400 3-2 4-7 e-Lions 5 10 0 .333 1-4 4-7 Giants 5 10 0 .333 3-2 4-7 e-Panthers 5 10 0 .333 1-4 4-7 e-Eagles 4 10 1 .300 2-3 4-7 e-Falcons 4 11 0 .267 1-4 2-9

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bears

Playoff scenario: The Packers clinch homefield advantage with a win over the Bears in Week 17, which would give them the first-round bye in the conference. They own the tiebreaker over the Saints based on a victory over New Orleans earlier this year, but would lose to the Seahawks in a two-way tie at the top of the NFC with Seattle.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Panthers

Playoff scenario: New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games. The Saints, who have clinched the NFC South, can earn the No. 1 seed if they're locked in a three-way tie with the Packers and Seahawks at the end of the season.

The Saints need a win, a Packers loss, and a Seattle win to clinch the No. 1 seed. They can't go lower than the No. 2 seed with a win.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at 49ers

Playoff scenario: Seattle is the No. 3 seed in the conference, losing a tiebreaker to New Orleans backed on win percentage in conference games. They need a win with a Packers loss and a Saints loss to clinch the top seed in the conference.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Eagles

Playoff scenario: Washington is first place in the division. A win over the Eagles wraps up the NFC East.

What to know: The Buccaneers have clinched a playoff spot.

Playoff scenario: The Buccaneers are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and can clinch that spot with a win over the Falcons in Week 17.

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Cardinals

Playoff scenario: Los Angeles clinches a playoff spot with a win over the Cardinals in Week 17. Even if the Rams lose, they will make the playoffs if Chicago loses to Green Bay, landing the No. 7 seed in the NFC (Arizona will be the No. 6). The Rams are eliminated with a loss and a Bears win.

Chicago Bears

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Packers

Playoff scenario: A win over the Packers in Week 17 or a Cardinals loss means Chicago makes the playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Rams

Playoff scenario: The Cardinals clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Rams. If the Cardinals and Bears win, the Bears are the No. 6 seed and the Cardinals are No. 7. If the Cardinals win and Bears lose, both the Cardinals and Rams will get into the playoffs with the Cardinals as the No. 6 seed and the Rams as the No. 7 seed.

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Giants

Playoff scenario: The Cowboys need to beat the Giants and have Washington lose to Philadelphia in order to win the NFC East.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Lions

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Vikings

New York Giants

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Playoff scenario: The Giants need to beat Dallas and have Washington lose to Philadelphia to capture the NFC East.

Carolina Panthers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Washington

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Buccaneers