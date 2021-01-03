The NFL has reached the conclusion of its regular season as Week 17 has finally arrived. All 32 teams are in action Sunday with 12 of the 16 games having playoff implications, whether the situation involves clinching a playoff spot or seeding within the conference.
Five teams are battling for four playoff spots in the AFC (including the AFC South winner), while six teams are battling for three spots in the NFC (three for the NFC East winner and three for two wild-card spots). A wild final week of the NFL regular season is upon us.
Below, you can find a conference breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 17 and their playoff matchup and draft pick selection (for the teams eliminated from the playoffs).
AFC
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIV
|CONF
z-Chiefs
14
1
0
.933
4-1
10-1
y-Bills
12
3
0
.800
5-0
9-2
y-Steelers
12
3
0
.800
4-1
9-2
10
5
0
.667
4-1
7-4
10
5
0
.667
3-2
7-4
10
5
0
.667
3-2
6-5
10
5
0
.667
2-3
6-5
10
5
0
.667
3-2
6-5
e-Raiders
7
8
0
.467
3-2
5-6
e-Patriots
6
9
0
.400
2-3
5-6
e-Chargers
6
9
0
.400
2-3
5-6
e-Broncos
5
10
0
.433
1-4
4-7
e-Bengals
4
10
1
.300
1-4
4-7
e-Texans
4
11
0
.267
2-3
3-8
e-Jets
2
13
0
.133
0-5
1-10
e-Jaguars
1
14
0
.067
0-5
1-10
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched homefield advantage
e-eliminated from playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs have clinched homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. They will play in the divisional playoffs in two weeks.
Buffalo Bills
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Dolphins
Playoff scenario: Buffalo currently holds the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs over Pittsburgh based on a head-to-head victory earlier this year. They clinch the No. 2 seed with a win.
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Browns
Playoff scenario: Pittsburgh is currently the No. 3 seed since Buffalo holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. They clinch the No. 2 seed with a win and a Bills loss.
Tennessee Titans
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Texans
Playoff scenario: The Titans have the tiebreaker over the Colts based on best win percentage in division games.
Miami Dolphins
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bills
Playoff scenario: Miami is currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race even though the Dolphins have the same record as the Colts, Ravens and Browns. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage.
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bengals
Playoff scenario: Baltimore currently is the No. 6 seed in the playoff race. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games, but the Ravens hold the tiebreaker over the Colts since Baltimore beat Indianapolis earlier in the season. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage.
Cleveland Browns
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Steelers
Playoff scenario: The Browns are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff race. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage. Cleveland gets the final spot over Indianapolis since the Browns beat the Colts earlier in the season.
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jaguars
Playoff scenario: The Colts are in a four-way tie for the playoffs with the Browns, Dolphins and Ravens. They need a win in Week 17 and one of those three teams to lose to make the playoffs, due to losing the tiebreaker with each of those teams. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage. Indianapolis loses the tiebreaker to the Browns and Ravens since the Colts lost their head-to-head matchup to both teams, making them the No. 8 seed in the AFC playoff race.
The Colts win the AFC South with a win and a Titans loss. Tennessee holds the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on best win percentage in division games.
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Broncos
New England Patriots
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jets
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chiefs
Denver Broncos
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Ravens
Houston Texans
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Titans
New York Jets
What to know: The Jets have clinched the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by having the second-worst record in the NFL.
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft prior to Week 17. Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL.
NFC
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIV
|CONF
y-Packers
12
3
0
.800
4-1
9-2
y-Saints
11
4
0
.733
5-0
9-2
y-Seahawks
11
4
0
.733
3-2
8-3
Washington
6
9
0
.400
3-2
4-7
x-Buccaneers
10
5
0
.667
3-2
7-4
9
6
0
.600
2-3
8-3
8
7
0
.533
2-3
6-5
8
7
0
.533
2-3
6-5
6
9
0
.400
2-3
5-6
e-Vikings
6
9
0
.400
3-2
4-7
e-49ers
6
9
0
.400
3-2
4-7
e-Lions
5
10
0
.333
1-4
4-7
5
10
0
.333
3-2
4-7
e-Panthers
5
10
0
.333
1-4
4-7
e-Eagles
4
10
1
.300
2-3
4-7
e-Falcons
4
11
0
.267
1-4
2-9
Green Bay Packers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bears
Playoff scenario: The Packers clinch homefield advantage with a win over the Bears in Week 17, which would give them the first-round bye in the conference. They own the tiebreaker over the Saints based on a victory over New Orleans earlier this year, but would lose to the Seahawks in a two-way tie at the top of the NFC with Seattle.
New Orleans Saints
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Panthers
Playoff scenario: New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games. The Saints, who have clinched the NFC South, can earn the No. 1 seed if they're locked in a three-way tie with the Packers and Seahawks at the end of the season.
The Saints need a win, a Packers loss, and a Seattle win to clinch the No. 1 seed. They can't go lower than the No. 2 seed with a win.
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at 49ers
Playoff scenario: Seattle is the No. 3 seed in the conference, losing a tiebreaker to New Orleans backed on win percentage in conference games. They need a win with a Packers loss and a Saints loss to clinch the top seed in the conference.
Washington Football Team
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Eagles
Playoff scenario: Washington is first place in the division. A win over the Eagles wraps up the NFC East.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: The Buccaneers have clinched a playoff spot.
Playoff scenario: The Buccaneers are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and can clinch that spot with a win over the Falcons in Week 17.
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Cardinals
Playoff scenario: Los Angeles clinches a playoff spot with a win over the Cardinals in Week 17. Even if the Rams lose, they will make the playoffs if Chicago loses to Green Bay, landing the No. 7 seed in the NFC (Arizona will be the No. 6). The Rams are eliminated with a loss and a Bears win.
Chicago Bears
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Packers
Playoff scenario: A win over the Packers in Week 17 or a Cardinals loss means Chicago makes the playoffs.
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Rams
Playoff scenario: The Cardinals clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Rams. If the Cardinals and Bears win, the Bears are the No. 6 seed and the Cardinals are No. 7. If the Cardinals win and Bears lose, both the Cardinals and Rams will get into the playoffs with the Cardinals as the No. 6 seed and the Rams as the No. 7 seed.
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Giants
Playoff scenario: The Cowboys need to beat the Giants and have Washington lose to Philadelphia in order to win the NFC East.
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Lions
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Seahawks
Detroit Lions
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Vikings
New York Giants
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Cowboys
Playoff scenario: The Giants need to beat Dallas and have Washington lose to Philadelphia to capture the NFC East.
Carolina Panthers
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Washington
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Buccaneers