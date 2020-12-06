The NFL Playoff races are heating up as we enter the month of December. The AFC has plenty of division races that need to be decided and an intriguing Wild-Card Playoff race that will likely come down to the final week. Meanwhile the NFC has a home-field advantage battle brewing between the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks. Let's not forget someone in the NFC East gets an automatic berth to the playoffs.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 13 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC EAST W L T PCT DIFF Bills 8 3 0 .727 +17 Dolphins 8 4 0 .667 +90 Patriots 5 6 0 .455 -26 Jets 0 12 0 .000 -173

Bills: TBD after game with 49ers Monday

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Dolphins: Miami continues to own a playoff spot after a win over Cincinnati. The Dolphins have the No. 6 seed in the playoff race, owning a tiebreaker with Indianapolis based on best win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bulls

Patriots: TBD after game with Chargers Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

Jets: The Jets fall to 0-12 after a stunning last-second loss to the Raiders. They remain the clubhouse leader for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC WEST W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 10 1 0 .909 +110 Raiders 7 5 0 .583 -24 Broncos 4 7 0 .364 -89 Chargers 3 8 0 .273 -23

Chiefs: TBD after game with Broncos Sunday night

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Dolphins, at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Raiders: A stunning last-second win over the Jets keeps Vegas alive in the AFC playoff race. Vegas still remains a game behind the Dolphins for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Colts, vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Broncos: TBD after game with Chiefs Sunday night

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Chargers: TBD after game with Patriots Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

AFC NORTH W L T PCT DIFF Steelers 10 0 0 1.000 +124 Browns 9 3 0 .750 -15 Ravens 6 4 0 .600 +73 Bengals 2 9 1 .200 -70

Steelers: TBD after game with Washington Monday

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, at Bills, at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Browns: Cleveland rocks. The Browns are off to their first 9-3 start for the first time since 1994 and are currently the No. 5 seed in the conference standings. They have the best record of the non-division leaders in the conference.

Next game: vs. Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Ravens: TBD after game with Cowboys Tuesday

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

Bengals: Cincinnati is still in the hunt for a top five draft pick after a loss to Miami. The Bengals are another team that are just playing out the string and for the best draft position they can get.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC SOUTH W L T PCT DIFF Titans 8 4 0 .667 +33 Colts 8 4 0 .667 +55 Texans 4 8 0 .333 -35 Jaguars 1 11 0 .083 -101

Titans: A tough loss to the Browns, but the Titans still remain in first place in the AFC South based on having a better record than the Colts in division games. Tennessee is currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff race.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans

Colts: The Colts are tied for first in the division, but lose the tiebreaker due to the Titans having a better division record. Indianapolis is currently the No. 7 seed in the conference standings, losing a conference record tiebreaker with Miami.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Texans: A tough loss to the Colts for Houston, as the Texans are playing out the string. They need to win out to get to .500.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jaguars: A heartbreaking overtime loss for the Jaguars to the Vikings, but they remain in possession of the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- so the loss isn't that bad. Jacksonville has lost 11 in a row.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

NFC EAST W L T PCT DIFF Giants 4 7 0 .364 -39 Washington 4 7 0 .364 -2 Eagles 3 7 1 .318 -40 Cowboys 3 8 0 .273 -108

Giants: TBD after game with Seahawks Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Cardinals, vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Washington: TBD after game with Steelers Monday

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

Eagles: TBD after game with Packers Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Saints, at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington

Cowboys: TBD after game with Ravens Tuesday

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

NFC WEST W L T PCT DIFF Seahawks 8 3 0 .727 +37 Rams 7 4 0 .636 +48 Cardinals 6 5 0 .545 +36 49ers 5 6 0 .455 +7

Seahawks: TBD after game with Giants Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Jets, at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers

Rams: TBD after game with Cardinals Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Cardinals: TBD after game with Rams Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Giants, vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams

49ers: TBD after game with Bills Monday

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

NFC NORTH W L T PCT DIFF Packers 8 3 0 .727 +66 Vikings 6 6 0 .500 -10 Bears 5 7 0 .416 -38 Lions 5 7 0 .416 -72

Packers: TBD after game with Eagles Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Titans, at Bears

Bears: The Bears have lost six in a row after a 5-1 start, currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot in the NFC playoff race.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Vikings: Minnesota keeps its playoff hopes alive with a thrilling overtime win over Jacksonville, a victory the Vikings had to have. A win forces Arizona to beat Los Angeles Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

Lions: Detroit wins its first game in the post-Matt Patricia era with a stunning comeback over Chicago. Going 3-1 in their last four games gives the Lions a .500 season.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings

NFC SOUTH W L T PCT DIFF Saints 10 2 0 .833 +106 Buccaneers 7 5 0 .583 +64 Falcons 4 8 0 .333 +9 Panthers 4 8 0 .333 -20

Saints: The Saints remain atop the NFC standings with a victory over the Falcons, their ninth consecutive win. They may be getting Drew Brees back next week.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Buccaneers: Tampa Bay is currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff standings and is idle this week. Playoff hopeful Minnesota awaits Tampa Bay in Week 14.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons

Falcons: Atlanta lost its second game in three weeks to New Orleans and are 4-3 under Raheem Morris as interim coach. The Falcons need to win out to finish .500.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers

Panthers: The Panthers are on their bye week losing six of their last seven games. They currently sit 14th in the NFC standings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints