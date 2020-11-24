The NFL season has reached Thanksgiving, as the league is getting a clearer picture of which teams will be in contention for a playoff spot. The NFC playoff teams are basically decided -- except whatever team comes out of the NFC East -- with six weeks to play. The AFC still has nine teams with 6+ wins, and a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in the conference. There still are plenty of division races to be decided as November comes to a close, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers pursuit of a perfect regular season.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 11 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC EAST W L T PCT DIFF Bills 7 3 0 .700 +7 Dolphins 6 4 0 .600 +62 Patriots 4 6 0 .400 -29 Jets 0 10 0 .000 -153

Bills: Buffalo was idle this week, but gained a 0.5 game on the Dolphins in the AFC East race thanks to Miami's loss to Denver. They are one game ahead of Miami.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at 49ers, vs. Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Dolphins: The Dolphins fell to the Broncos after having a chance to tie the Bills for first place in the AFC East. Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter for Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the Dolphins backup quarterback was intercepted in the end zone in the final two minutes -- eliminating the chances at a comeback. Miami currently is tied with the Raiders and Ravens for the final playoff spot in the AFC, but sit ninth in the conference standings due to a tiebreaker (win percentage in conference games).

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Bengals, vs. Chiefs, vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bulls

Patriots: The Patriots have their worst record this late in a season since 2000 after falling to the Texans. They sit three games behind the Bills for the division and two games behind the Raiders for the final playoff spot in the AFC. New England's 11-year postseason streak appears to be coming to an end.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Chargers, at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

Jets: Another week the Jets are winless after New York was blown out by Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The Jets are still in line for the No. 1 draft pick as they start 0-10 for the first time in franchise history.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Raiders, at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC WEST W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 9 1 0 .900 +107 Raiders 6 4 0 .600 +10 Broncos 4 6 0 .400 -61 Chargers 3 7 0 .300 -13

Chiefs: Kansas City took command of the AFC West with a thrilling comeback victory over the Raiders. The Chiefs sit one game behind the Steelers for the top seed in the AFC. They are 18-1 over the past calendar year.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Broncos, at Dolphins, at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Raiders: The Raiders are still the only team to beat Kansas City this season, but they had an excellent opportunity to sweep them before Patrick Mahomes' late-game heroics. Vegas now sits three games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West and have the final playoff spot in the AFC thanks to a tiebreaker over the Ravens and Dolphins (win percentage in conference games).

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Jets, vs. Colts, vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Broncos: Denver has dim playoff hopes at this point, but certainly played playoff spoiler with an upset win over the Dolphins. The Broncos rushed for 189 yards in the win, with Melvin Gordon finishing with two touchdowns. Denver needs to go 4-2 to finish with a .500 record.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Chiefs, at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Chargers: The Chargers snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Jets, thanks to Justin Herbert throwing for 366 yards and three touchdowns. Los Angeles has its franchise quarterback, despite its 3-7 record. They'll need to go 5-1 to finish with a .500 record.

AFC NORTH W L T PCT DIFF Steelers 10 0 0 1.000 +124 Browns 7 3 0 .700 -23 Ravens 6 4 0 .600 +73 Bengals 2 7 1 .250 -57

Steelers: The Steelers are off to their first 10-0 start in franchise history and remain one game ahead of the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC. They still are three games ahead of the Browns in the AFC North.

Remaining schedule: vs Ravens, vs. Washington, at Bills, at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Browns: Cleveland maintained its position in the AFC playoff race with a win over Philadelphia, with the Browns defense being responsible for nine points in the victory. The Browns are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff standings, but are tied with the Titans (Tennessee holds tiebreaker based on best win percentage in conference games).

Next game: at Jaguars, at Titans, vs. Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Ravens: The Ravens' dreams of repeating as division champions are all but dashed after a loss to the Titans-- and quite potentially their postseason hopes. Baltimore is still tied for the final playoff spot in the AFC with the Raiders and Dolphins, but sit as the No. 8 seed due to tiebreaker (win percentage in conference games).

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

Bengals: A tough loss to Washington wasn't the worst thing to happen to the Bengals Sunday, as franchise quarterback Joe Burrow's rookie season is over thanks to a torn ACL and MCL. The Bengals were much improved with Burrow under center this year, as he was a favorite for rookie of the year.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Dolphins, vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC SOUTH W L T PCT DIFF Colts 7 3 0 .700 +68 Titans 7 3 0 .700 +20 Texans 3 7 0 .300 -45 Jaguars 1 9 0 .100 -96

Colts: A huge overtime win over the Packers kept the Colts in first place in the AFC South, with a chance to sweep the Titans next week and take full control of the division. The Colts are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC since Buffalo owns the head-to-head tiebreaker based on win percentage in conference games (Bills are the No. 3 seed).

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Texans, at Raiders, vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Titans: The Titans earned a huge win against the Ravens and are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race as a result (they hold the tiebreaker over Cleveland based on win percentage in conference games). Tennessee is still tied for first in the AFC South, but lost the head-to-head tiebreaker to Indianapolis thanks to an earlier loss to the Colts this year. The rematch is Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Browns, at Jaguars, vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans

Texans: A win over the Patriots puts Houston at 3-3 since Romeo Crennel took over as interim head coach. The Texans are likely not going to the playoffs this year, but can play spoiler over the next few weeks.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jaguars: The Jaguars are contemplating a quarterback change after Jake Luton threw four interceptions Sunday. Head coach Doug Marrone needs to see Gardner Minshew throw before he decides to make him the starter again (Minshew missed the last three games due to injury). Jacksonville is still in the hunt for the No. 1 draft pick.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

NFC EAST W L T PCT DIFF Eagles 3 6 1 .350 -34 Giants 3 7 0 .300 -41 Cowboys 3 7 0 .300 -83 Washington 3 7 0 .300 -27

Eagles: The Eagles have lost two in a row, but still lead the putrid NFC East. They took a huge blow to their division title hopes with Dallas and Washington both winning yesterday, and will surrender the division lead on Thanksgiving (assuming Dallas or Washington wins when they play each other and don't tie). The schedule doesn't get any easier as the Eagles play three straight games against division leaders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, at Packers, vs. Saints, at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington

Giants: The Giants were on their bye week, but gained a 0.5 game on the Eagles in the NFC East race. They play the Bengals in Week 12.



Remaining schedule: at Bengals, at Seahawks, vs. Cardinals, vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Washington: A win over Cincinnati sets the Football Team up to take first place in the NFC East, but Washington will have to beat Dallas on Thanksgiving. A win could give Washington the edge in the NFC East race after Week 12.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

Cowboys: Big win for the Cowboys over the Vikings, setting themselves up for first place in the NFC East -- which they can get with a win over Washington on Thanksgiving. The NFC East may just run through Dallas.

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

NFC WEST W L T PCT DIFF Rams 7 3 0 .700 +51 Seahawks 7 3 0 .667 +31 Cardinals 6 4 0 .600 +49 49ers 4 6 0 .400 +4

Rams: Los Angeles got a huge win on Monday night over Tom Brady and the Bucs and now stand as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. 49ers, at Cardinals, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Seahawks: The Seahawks fell to second place in the NFC West despite a big victory over the Cardinals last Thursday as the Rams beat the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Giants, vs. Jets, at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers

Cardinals: A loss to the Seahawks took Arizona out of first place in the division. The Cardinals still are in the thick of the playoff race, currently holding onto the No. 7 seed and final playoff spot-- one game ahead of the Bears.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Rams, at Giants, vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams

49ers: The 49ers were idle this week. They sit two games behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot in the NFC, although they lose a three-way tiebreaker for the No. 9 seed (they currently sit in 11th) due to the Vikings and Lions having a better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

NFC NORTH W L T PCT DIFF Packers 7 3 0 .700 +50 Bears 5 5 0 .500 -18 Vikings 4 6 0 .400 -14 Lions 4 6 0 .400 -60

Packers: Green Bay had a tough overtime loss to Indianapolis, losing a first-place tie with New Orleans atop the NFC. The Packers fell to third in the conference, losing a tiebreaker to Seattle based on strength of victory. They still are in control of the division.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, vs. Eagles, at Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Titans, at Bears

Bears: The Bears were on a bye this week and sit one game behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Lions, vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Vikings: A brutal loss to the Cowboys ended the Vikings' three-game win streak -- and hurt their playoff hopes. Minnesota is two games behind Arizona for the final playoff spot and the Vikings are the No. 9 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. Jaguars, at Buccaneers, vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

Lions: Just when the Lions looked like they were going to turn things around, they were shut out by the Panthers. Detroit lost an opportunity to stay in the NFC playoff race and sit two games behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot. They are currently the No. 10 seed in the conference standings (lost head-to-head with Vikings and own tie break against 49ers based on better win percentage in conference games).

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Bears, vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings

NFC SOUTH W L T PCT DIFF Saints 8 2 0 .800 +73 Buccaneers 7 4 0 .636 +67 Panthers 4 7 0 .364 -19 Falcons 3 7 0 .300 -23

Saints: The Saints won their first game with Taysom Hill at quarterback and their defense continues to live up to the reputation as one of the best in the conference. New Orleans is currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They will remain in first place even if Tampa Bay wins Monday night.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Falcons, at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Buccaneers: Lost to the Rams on Monday night and dropped to the fifth seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, vs. Chiefs, Bye Week, vs. Vikings, at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons

Panthers: Carolina ended a five-game losing streak with a win over Detroit Sunday, but still sits three games behind Arizona for the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Panthers are 12th in the conference standings.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, Bye Week, vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints

Falcons: The Falcons fell to the Saints as they are 3-2 in the five games Raheem Morris has been the interim head coach. They are just playing out the string at this point.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Saints, at Chargers, vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers